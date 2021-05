Market witnessed range-bound movement in the week ended on May 14 amid mixed global as well as domestic cues including bigger-than-expected rise in US inflation, vaccinations supply issue and rising COVID-19 cases in India led to the extension of lockdown in various states, however, on the other hand better CPI, IIP data, in-line earnings, failed to provide support to the Indian market.

Last week, BSE Sensex fell 473.92 points (0.96 percent) to end at 48732.55, while the Nifty50 declined 145.35 points (0.98 percent) to close at 14677.8 levels.

BSE Mid-cap Index shed 0.49 percent dragged by the Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority of India, Info Edge India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Kansai Nerolac Paints and Adani Enterprises. However, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bank Of India, Gland Pharma and Union Bank of India rose 8-17 percent.

The BSE Large-cap Index fell 0.78 percent dragged by JSW Steel, Grasim Industries, Bandhan Bank, Hindalco Industries, Adani Ports, while Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Motors - DVR, Asian Paints, Siemens and Coal India ended higher.

The BSE Small-cap index ended flat. Neuland Laboratories, Vaibhav Global, Tata Metaliks, Happiest Minds Technologies, Sterling & Wilson Solar, Tinplate Company, Sequent Scientific, Sunflag Iron, Kalyani Steels and Indraprastha Medical Corporation shed 10-22 percent. However, Venkys, Gufic Biosciences, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar and Nath Bio-Genes rose 25-33 percent.

On the BSE Sensex, TCS lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank in the past week. On the other hand, Asian Paints added the most in term of market value.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal underperform other indices with a loss of 4.5 percent followed by Nifty IT (down 2.6 percent) and Nifty Realty Index (down 2.3 percent). On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank index added 3.6 percent and Nifty Media rose 2.3 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 3,620.75 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,244.03 crore. However, in the month of May till now FIIs sold equities worth Rs 8,713.25 crore, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 891.20 crore.