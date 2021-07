Despite touching all-time high levels, the market remained lacklustre throughout the week and ended with minor losses. The fear of the third wave of coronavirus and the rising cases of delta plus variant kept bulls on the sidelines in the week gone by, but the losses were capped amid unlocking of the economy. Here's how the week went by on D-Street.

Last week, BSE Sensex shed 440.37 points (0.83 percent) to end at 52,484.67, while Nifty50 fell 138.15 points (0.87 percent) to close at 15,722.2 levels.

BSE Smallcap index rose 2.2 percent supported by Sharda Motor Industries, NELCO, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, India Glycols, Zee Media Corporation, Shree Renuka Sugars and Uttam Sugar Mills. However, Adani Total Gas, Reliance Communications, Banco Products (India), Reliance Capital, SREI Infrastructure Finance and Career Point fell 12-22 percent.

BSE Largecap Index shed 0.7 percent dragged by the Shree Cements, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life Insurance and Indus Towers. Gainers included Divis Laboratories, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Dabur India and Aurobindo Pharma.

On the BSE Sensex, TCS lost the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC last week. On the other hand, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever lost the most in terms of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Among sectors, Nifty Pharma outperformed other indices with a gain of over 3 percent. Nifty metal and media indices lost nearly 2 percent each.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 5,416.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,418.3 crore.