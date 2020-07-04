In Pics | Market rises for third week amid positive domestic data; Rupee gains

On the BSE Sensex, TCS added the most in terms of market value, followed by Reliance Industries, HDFC, ITC and Bharti Airtel Rakesh Patil 1/9 Market continued the upward journey in the third straight week ended on July 3 amid supportive global as well as domestic data points including higher GST collection for the month of June, improvement in month-on-month (MoM) auto sales number, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) buying and uptick in the manufacturing PMI data. Also, potential COVID-19 vaccine added the optimism, but surge in corona cases in India and globally capped the gains. 2/9 Last week, BSE Sensex gained 850.15 points (2.4 percent) to close at 36,021.42, while the Nifty50 rose 224.4 points (2.16 percent) to end at 10,607.4 levels. 3/9 The BSE Large-cap Index rose nearly 3 percent supported by the Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life, HDFC and ITC, while losers included Power Finance Corporation, HPCL, Ashok Leyland and Coal India. 4/9 BSE Mid-cap Index ended marginally higher. Gainers included IDBI Bank, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics, Sterlite Technologies and Tata Power Company, while losers were Future Consumer, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank and Trent. 5/9 The BSE Small-cap index ended marginally lower. Gainers were Bharat Dynamics, AXISCADES Engineering, CG Power, Suzlon Energy, Mayur Uniquoters and Reliance Communications. 6/9 Among sectors, Nifty Auto Index rose 3.5 percent followed by Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT Index. However, Nifty Realty Index shed nearly 4 percent. 7/9 On the BSE Sensex, TCS added the most in terms of market value, followed by Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC, ITC and Bharti Airtel. On the other hand NTPC, L&T, ONGC lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: RIL is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments. 8/9 The Indian rupee continued to gain versus the US dollar in the last week. The domestic currency rose 100 paise to close at 74.64 per dollar on July 03, against its June 26 closing of 75.64 per dollar. 9/9 In the last week, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 5,333.02 crore, on the other hand DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 5,041.25 crore. First Published on Jul 4, 2020 08:47 am