Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 09:54 AM IST

In Pics | Market rallies nearly 3% ignoring Indo-China face off, rising Corona cases; RIL adds most of market value

Reliance Industries (RIL) added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India.

Rakesh Patil
In a volatile week the market ended in positive territory and regained last week losses with Nifty managed to finish comfortably above 10,000 mark supported by the RIL after company raised record investments for Jio Platforms and a mega rights issue helped it to become net debt-free well ahead of its March 2021 target. The rally was also supported by a gradual resumption in business activities, however market ignored India-China border tensions and rising Corona cases in the country.
In a volatile week the market ended in positive territory and regained last week losses. The Nifty managed to finish comfortably above 10,000 mark supported by the Reliance Industries (RIL) after company raised record investments for Jio Platforms and a mega rights issue helped it to become net debt-free well ahead of its March 2021 target. The rally was also supported by a gradual resumption in business activities, however market ignored India-China border tensions and rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Last week, BSE Sensex added 950.84 points (2.8 percent) to close at 34,731.73, while the Nifty50 rose 271.5 points (2.7 percent) to end at 10244.4 levels.
Last week, BSE Sensex added 950.84 points (2.8 percent) to close at 34,731.73, while the Nifty50 rose 271.5 points (2.7 percent) to end at 10,244.4 levels.

The BSE Small-cap index surged 3.6 percent in the last week. Gainers were Nectar Lifesciences, CMI, Igarashi Motors, JK Agri Genetics, OM Metals Infraprojects, Dhanlaxmi Bank and Intellect Design Arena, while losers included Nagarjuna Fertilisers, Vikas Ecotech, Arrow Greentech, Take Solutions, Thangamayil Jewellery and JTEKT India.
The BSE Small-cap index surged 3.6 percent in the last week. Gainers were Nectar Lifesciences, CMI, Igarashi Motors, JK Agri Genetics, OM Metals Infraprojects, Dhanlaxmi Bank and Intellect Design Arena, while losers included Nagarjuna Fertilisers, Vikas Ecotech, Arrow Greentech, Take Solutions, Thangamayil Jewellery and JTEKT India.

The BSE Large-cap Index rose 2.5 percent during last week led by the Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Piramal Enterprises. However, Vodafone Idea, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Asset Management Company, NMDC and ITC fell between 5-10 percent.
The BSE Large-cap Index rose 2.5 percent during last week led by the Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Piramal Enterprises. However, Vodafone Idea, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Asset Management Company, NMDC and ITC fell between 5-10 percent.

BSE Mid-cap Index added 1.6 percent supported by the Future Consumer, Dish TV India, Bank Of India, Cholamandalam Investment, Sundram Fasteners and Muthoot Finance with a gain of over 20 percent, while losers were Indraprastha Gas, Indian Hotels Company, City Union Bank, Info Edge India and Aditya Birla Fashion.

On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India. On the other hand ITC, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Auto lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India. On the other hand ITC, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Auto lost most of their market value.

In the last week, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 3,321.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 2656.55. However, in the month of June till now, FIIs bought Rs 8,873.81 crore and DIIs bought Rs 656.48 crore worth of equities.
In the last week, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 3,321.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 2656.55. However, in the month of June till now, FIIs bought Rs 8,873.81 crore and DIIs bought Rs 656.48 crore worth of equities.

In the past week, the Indian rupee fell versus the US dollar as the domestic unit ended 35 paise lower at 76.19 per dollar on June 19, against its June 12 closing of 75.84.
In the past week, the Indian rupee fell versus the US dollar as the domestic unit ended 35 paise lower at 76.19 per dollar on June 19, against its June 12 closing of 75.84.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Media Index outperformed other indices with a gain of over 7.7 percent followed by Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Energy Index up 5 percent each.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Media Index outperformed other indices with a gain of over 7.7 percent followed by Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Energy Index up 5 percent each.

First Published on Jun 20, 2020 09:54 am

