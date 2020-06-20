In Pics | Market rallies nearly 3% ignoring Indo-China face off, rising Corona cases; RIL adds most of market value

In a volatile week the market ended in positive territory and regained last week losses. The Nifty managed to finish comfortably above 10,000 mark supported by the Reliance Industries (RIL) after company raised record investments for Jio Platforms and a mega rights issue helped it to become net debt-free well ahead of its March 2021 target. The rally was also supported by a gradual resumption in business activities, however market ignored India-China border tensions and rising coronavirus cases in the country. Disclaimer: RIL is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments