Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Happiest Minds Technologies, Route Mobile among IPOs launched so far in 2020; more in the offing

Here is a list of initial public offerings we may see before the end of this year. These upcoming IPOs are those which have been drafted with SEBI or have been approved by the regulator.

Priyanka Roshan
The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide. The impact can be seen in every sectors which have got disrupted by the outbreak. Corporate India has been feeling the heat caused by the disease. The first six months of 2020 have been one of the worst periods for the Initial public offering (IPO) market. Many companies were scheduled to launch their IPOs but the ongoing pandemic has washed away their dreams. IPO or stock market launch is a type of public offering in which shares of a company are sold to institutional investors and usually to retail investors. Here is the list of IPOs launched in 2020 so far.

Happiest Minds Technologies IPO | Issue size: Rs 702.02 crore (Image: Justdial)

Route Mobile | Issue size: Rs 600 crore (Image: routemobile.com)

SBI Cards and Payment Services | Issue size: Rs 10,354.77 crore

Rossari Biotech | Issue size: Rs 496 crore (Image: Twitter)

Mindspace Business Parks REIT | Issue size: Rs 4,750 crore (Image: Moneycontrol)

Find below the list of initial public offerings we may see before the end of this year. These upcoming IPOs are those which have been drafted with SEBI or have been approved by the regulator.

CAMS backed by NSE | Issue size: around Rs 1,500-2,000 crore (Image: Justdial)

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals | Issue size: around Rs 350 crore (Image: cscpl.com)

UTI AMC | Issue size: around Rs 3,000 crore (IMage: Twitter)

Angel Broking | Issue size: around Rs 600 crore (Image: Justdial)

IRFC | Issue size: around Rs 4,000 crore

Equitas Small Finance Bank | Issue size: around Rs 1,000 crore (Image: equitasbank.com)

National Stock Exchange | Issue size: around Rs 10,000 crore

Gland Pharma | Issue size: Rs 5,000-6,000 crore (Image: Gland Pharma)

First Published on Sep 10, 2020 07:38 pm

