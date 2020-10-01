In Charts | Tyre industry faces weak FY21 over tepid sales — a close look at some key statistics

According to Equirus Equity Research, over the last 4 years, tyre companies have made huge capital expenditures (capex) in expectation of growth, but due to a decline in OEM volumes as well as lower gross domestic product (GDP) growth, industry volume growth was tepid over the last few years. Further, due to the COVID-19 impact this year, FY21 sales are likely to be lower than FY18 and hence no further capex may be coming at the current rate of sales growth till FY24 or FY25.