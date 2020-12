Last week benchmark indices rose 2 percent each supported by positive global as well as domestic cues. BSE Sensex added 929.83 points, or 2.10 percent, to close at 45,079.55 and Nifty50 gained 289.55 points, or 2.23 percent, to end at 13,258.50 levels. Here's what experts say about this week:

Shabbir Kayyumi, Head of Technical Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors | The glittering rally in the market has pushed indices to life high levels. Sustainability above 13000 psychological marks indicates directional wave in progress and as per the wave characteristic, it is impulse wave 3 which has the potential to reach extended targets of 1.618 standing near 13400 marks in the near term. Nevertheless, though markets are trading with bullish bias one can stay alert near PRZ (Harmonic Pattern Potential Reversal Zone) placed around 13400-13500 marks whereas crucial supports are standing around 12980-13000 levels for the coming week.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | With all the major events behind us, we feel global cues would dictate the market trend ahead. Besides, news related to COVID vaccines will also be in focus. Mostly rate-sensitive ended on strong footing and we may see follow-up buying this week. Having said that, traders should not get carried away with the prevailing buoyancy and stick to quality names as we can’t ignore the possibility of an intermediate corrective phase.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities | In the coming week, we expect sectoral rotational activity to resume. Along with momentum in commodities and auto, we can expect bullishness in financials, technology and FMCG stocks. This week, Nifty50 index would face major hurdle at 13,350/13,400 levels, which is nearby, however, the Bank Nifty should outperform and move to 31,000 levels without any major efforts. The strategy should be to buy on dips with a final stop loss of Nifty 50 index at 13,100.