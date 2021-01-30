MARKET NEWS

GameStop saga: Here's how small investors took on mighty Wall Street

A social media-fuelled frenzy caused a massive surge in the stock price of video game retailer GameStop and caused huge losses to hedge funds, we decode the journey for you.

Moneycontrol News
January 30, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
(Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
(Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
(Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
(Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
(Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
(Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
(Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
(Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
(Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
(Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
TAGS: #Business #GameStop #markets
first published: Jan 30, 2021 01:38 pm

