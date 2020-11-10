PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|markets|gainers-losers-10-stocks-that-moved-the-most-on-november-10-6097971.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 125
MGB : 108

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 10

On the sectoral front, except Nifty IT (down 3.8 percent) and Nifty Pharma (down 4.3 percent), all other indices ended in the green led by the Nifty Bank (up 3.9 percent) followed by the Nifty Infra (up 2 percent).

Sandip Das
Sensex_BSE_up_market

Benchmark indices ended higher for the seven straight session on November 10 helping to close at record high levels on the back of progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine. At close, Sensex was up 680.22 points, or 1.60%, at 43,277.65, and Nifty was up 170.10 points, or 1.37%, at 12,631.10. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:

Source: Reuters

Pfizer | CMP: Rs 5,051 | The stock gained over 2 percent after the company said that its vaccine data suggests the shots maybe 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19. Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots maybe 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with US regulators.

Inox Leisure | CMP: Rs 272.85 | The share price added 2 percent after the company's qualified institutional placement (QIP) opened for subscription. The duly authorised committee of directors, on November 9, 2020, has approved and authorised the opening of the QIP, from November 9 2020. It has also approved the floor price for the QIP at Rs 263.10 per equity share.

Inox Leisure | CMP: Rs 272.85 | The share price added 2 percent after the company's qualified institutional placement (QIP) opened for subscription. The duly authorised committee of directors, on November 9, 2020, has approved and authorised the opening of the QIP, from November 9 2020. It has also approved the floor price for the QIP at Rs 263.10 per equity share.

Motherson Sumi Systems

Motherson Sumi Systems | CMP: Rs 127.90 | The stock jumped 4 percent on November 10. The company's Q2 net profit declined 12.2 percent YoY at Rs 337.6 crore against Rs 384.6 crore. Its revenue was down 2 percent at Rs 14,957.2 crore against Rs 15,259.7 crore, reported CNBC-TV18.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd

Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 622 | The stock price added a percent on November 10. The auto maker's net profit fell 88 percent at Rs 162 crore against Rs 1,354.8 crore (YoY). Profit before exceptional item was up 28 percent at Rs 1.736.4 crore against Rs 1,354.8 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 6 percent at Rs 11,590 crore against Rs 10,935 crore (YoY). EBITDA gained 33.5 percent at Rs 2,057 crore against Rs 1,540.8 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin was at 17.8 percent against 14.1 percent (YoY).

Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 192 | The share price shed over a percent after the company reported standalone net profit at Rs 198 crore against Rs 78 crore (YoY). Standalone revenue was down 4.5 percent at Rs 9,518 crore against Rs 9,965 crore (YoY). Standalone EBITDA was up 7.6 percent at Rs 852 crore against Rs 792 crore (YoY). Standalone EBITDA was at 8.9 percent against 7.9 percent (YoY). One-time gain at Rs 88 crore against loss of Rs 31 crore (YoY).

Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 192 | The share price shed over a percent after the company reported standalone net profit at Rs 198 crore against Rs 78 crore (YoY). Standalone revenue was down 4.5 percent at Rs 9,518 crore against Rs 9,965 crore (YoY). Standalone EBITDA was up 7.6 percent at Rs 852 crore against Rs 792 crore (YoY). Standalone EBITDA was at 8.9 percent against 7.9 percent (YoY). One-time gain at Rs 88 crore against loss of Rs 31 crore (YoY).

Exide Industries | CMP: Rs 162.25 | The share price shed 2 percent after net profit was down 3.6 percent at Rs 228.2 crore against Rs 237.3 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 5.5 percent at Rs 2,753.4 crore against Rs 2,610.9 crore (YoY). EBITDA was up 6.7 percent at Rs 392 crore against Rs 367.2 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin stood at 14.2 percent against 14.1 percent (YoY).

Exide Industries | CMP: Rs 162.25 | The share price shed 2 percent after net profit was down 3.6 percent at Rs 228.2 crore against Rs 237.3 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 5.5 percent at Rs 2,753.4 crore against Rs 2,610.9 crore (YoY). EBITDA was up 6.7 percent at Rs 392 crore against Rs 367.2 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin stood at 14.2 percent against 14.1 percent (YoY).

GAIL India | CMP: Rs 90.80 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,068.16 crore for the quarter ended September, down 8.5 per cent from Rs 1,167.58 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations dropped by 24.3 per cent to Rs 13,809.86 crore, from 18,249.90 crore a year before.

GAIL India | CMP: Rs 90.80 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,068.16 crore for the quarter ended September, down 8.5 per cent from Rs 1,167.58 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations dropped by 24.3 per cent to Rs 13,809.86 crore, from 18,249.90 crore a year before.

HDFC

HDFC | CMP: Rs 2,268.95 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after the mortgage lender announced reduction in retail prime lending rate on housing loans. The market capitalisation of the lender at close on November 10 stood at Rs 4,08,567.81 crore.

File image

DHFL | CMP: Rs 16.35 | The share price was up over 4 percent after the four bidders for debt ridden company raised their offer price in the range of 10-70 percent as part of the ongoing resolution process. DHFL had received bids from Adani Group, Piramal Enterprises, US-based Oaktree and Hong Kong-based SC Lowy to either pick stake in the company or buy out assets.

YES Bank | CMP: Rs 13.50 | The stock ended in the green after CARE upgraded the bank's debt instruments rating. CARE Ratings have revised its rating on private lender YES Bank's debt instrument. The rating agency has revised the bank's infrastructure bonds rating to 'CARE BBB' from previous 'CARE B'.

YES Bank | CMP: Rs 13.50 | The stock ended in the green after CARE upgraded the bank's debt instruments rating. CARE Ratings have revised its rating on private lender YES Bank's debt instrument. The rating agency has revised the bank's infrastructure bonds rating to 'CARE BBB' from previous 'CARE B'.

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.