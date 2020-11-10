Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 10

On the sectoral front, except Nifty IT (down 3.8 percent) and Nifty Pharma (down 4.3 percent), all other indices ended in the green led by the Nifty Bank (up 3.9 percent) followed by the Nifty Infra (up 2 percent).
Benchmark indices ended higher for the seven straight session on November 10 helping to close at record high levels on the back of progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine. At close, Sensex was up 680.22 points, or 1.60%, at 43,277.65, and Nifty was up 170.10 points, or 1.37%, at 12,631.10. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:
Pfizer | CMP: Rs 5,051 | The stock gained over 2 percent after the company said that its vaccine data suggests the shots maybe 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19. Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots maybe 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with US regulators.
Inox Leisure | CMP: Rs 272.85 | The share price added 2 percent after the company's qualified institutional placement (QIP) opened for subscription. The duly authorised committee of directors, on November 9, 2020, has approved and authorised the opening of the QIP, from November 9 2020. It has also approved the floor price for the QIP at Rs 263.10 per equity share.
Motherson Sumi Systems | CMP: Rs 127.90 | The stock jumped 4 percent on November 10. The company's Q2 net profit declined 12.2 percent YoY at Rs 337.6 crore against Rs 384.6 crore. Its revenue was down 2 percent at Rs 14,957.2 crore against Rs 15,259.7 crore, reported CNBC-TV18.
Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 622 | The stock price added a percent on November 10. The auto maker's net profit fell 88 percent at Rs 162 crore against Rs 1,354.8 crore (YoY). Profit before exceptional item was up 28 percent at Rs 1.736.4 crore against Rs 1,354.8 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 6 percent at Rs 11,590 crore against Rs 10,935 crore (YoY). EBITDA gained 33.5 percent at Rs 2,057 crore against Rs 1,540.8 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin was at 17.8 percent against 14.1 percent (YoY).
Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 192 | The share price shed over a percent after the company reported standalone net profit at Rs 198 crore against Rs 78 crore (YoY). Standalone revenue was down 4.5 percent at Rs 9,518 crore against Rs 9,965 crore (YoY). Standalone EBITDA was up 7.6 percent at Rs 852 crore against Rs 792 crore (YoY). Standalone EBITDA was at 8.9 percent against 7.9 percent (YoY). One-time gain at Rs 88 crore against loss of Rs 31 crore (YoY).
Exide Industries | CMP: Rs 162.25 | The share price shed 2 percent after net profit was down 3.6 percent at Rs 228.2 crore against Rs 237.3 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 5.5 percent at Rs 2,753.4 crore against Rs 2,610.9 crore (YoY). EBITDA was up 6.7 percent at Rs 392 crore against Rs 367.2 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin stood at 14.2 percent against 14.1 percent (YoY).
GAIL India | CMP: Rs 90.80 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,068.16 crore for the quarter ended September, down 8.5 per cent from Rs 1,167.58 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations dropped by 24.3 per cent to Rs 13,809.86 crore, from 18,249.90 crore a year before.
HDFC | CMP: Rs 2,268.95 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after the mortgage lender announced reduction in retail prime lending rate on housing loans. The market capitalisation of the lender at close on November 10 stood at Rs 4,08,567.81 crore.
DHFL | CMP: Rs 16.35 | The share price was up over 4 percent after the four bidders for debt ridden company raised their offer price in the range of 10-70 percent as part of the ongoing resolution process. DHFL had received bids from Adani Group, Piramal Enterprises, US-based Oaktree and Hong Kong-based SC Lowy to either pick stake in the company or buy out assets.
YES Bank | CMP: Rs 13.50 | The stock ended in the green after CARE upgraded the bank's debt instruments rating. CARE Ratings have revised its rating on private lender YES Bank's debt instrument. The rating agency has revised the bank's infrastructure bonds rating to 'CARE BBB' from previous 'CARE B'.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 04:14 pm