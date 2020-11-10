Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 10

Benchmark indices ended higher for the seven straight session on November 10 helping to close at record high levels on the back of progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine. At close, Sensex was up 680.22 points, or 1.60%, at 43,277.65, and Nifty was up 170.10 points, or 1.37%, at 12,631.10. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: