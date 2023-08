1/11 The Sensex was down 106.98 points or 0.16 percent at 65,846.50, and the Nifty was down 27 points or 0.14 percent at 19,570.30. About 1,788 shares advanced, 1,713 shares declined and 141 shares unchanged.

2/11 Monte Carlo | CMP Rs 802 | Shares slumped 11 percent on August 8 after the company's losses widened to Rs 11 crore in the June quarter from Rs 3.9 crore in the year-ago quarter. It reported a net profit of Rs 19.8 crore in the March quarter. The apparel brand's revenue from operations increased 22 percent to Rs 139 crore from the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, as the cost of raw materials dipped marginally.

3/11 Hero MotoCorp | CMP Rs 3,066 | Shares of the company surged over 4 percent on August 8, propelling it to the top of the Nifty50 gainers list. The surge followed the company's announcement of receiving 25,597 bookings for the Harley Davidson X440 since the commencement of bookings on July 4. Of the total bookings, more than 65 percent are for the top model priced at Rs 2.96 lakh ex-showroom, the company said in a disclosure to the exchanges on August 8.

4/11 Olectra Greentech | CMP Rs 1,078 | Shares nosedived over 5 percent on August 8 after the company reported a 23 percent decline in revenue from operations to Rs 216 crore in April to June quarter. Despite a reduction in topline, the electric bus manufacturer posted an 8.7 percent increase in net profit to Rs 18 crore on the back of strong operating performance. The company pared losses as the stock fell over 9 percent in today’s session.

5/11 Gland Pharma | CMP Rs 1,611 | Shares shot up 20 percent and were locked in the upper circuit on August 8 after brokerages forecast a recovery in the drugmaker's base business for the quarters ahead following the release of its April-June earnings. Gland Pharma reported a 41 percent increase in revenue for the April-June quarter, which brokerages see as an early sign of revival in its base business.

6/11 Gokaldas Exports | CMP Rs 504 | Shares of Gokaldas Exports traded 2 percent lower after its dull earnings and sluggish outlook dampened investor sentiment. Consolidated net profit dropped 17 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 32.55 crore in the June quarter of the current fiscal. Revenue slipped nearly 16 percent YoY to Rs 514.65 crore, while EBITDA also declined about 17 percent to Rs 60.20 crore. The stock pared losses as it fell over 5 percent today.

7/11 India Glycols | CMP Rs 649 | Shares of India Glycols traded 3 percent higher on August 8 after the company announced its Rs 242 crore capacity expansion plan for two projects. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 7 approved to enhance the capacity of grain-based distillery at its Kashipur (Uttarakhand) plant. The capacity will be expanded from 300 killolitre per day (KLPD) to 500 KLPD.

8/11 Genus Power Infrastructures | CMP Rs 191 | Shares traded 5.5 percent higher to scale a 52-week high on August 8 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 2,209.84 crore. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Genus Power Infrastructures has received the letter of award of Rs 2,209.84 crore for the appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider, including the design of AMI system with supply, installation and commissioning of 21.77 Lakhs Smart Prepaid Meters, on DBFOOT basis under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

9/11 ITD Cementation India | CMP Rs 190 | Shares were up 5.3 percent and hit the 52-week high on August 8 after the engineering and construction company posted a 74 percent jump in post-tax profit for the June quarter. The company's consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 52.33 crore in Q1 FY24 compared to Rs 30.18 crore a year back. It also posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1,833 crore, up 67 percent compared to Rs 1,098 crore in Q1 FY23. EBITDA jumped 74 percent on-year to Rs 174 crore.

10/11 Jupiter Wagons | CMP Rs 233 | Shares got locked at 5 percent and hit the upper circuit on August 8 after the wagon manufacturer reported a bumper set of numbers for the quarter-ended June. Consolidated net profit jumped almost five-fold to Rs 62.85 crore from Rs 12.81 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue jumped 155 percent YoY to Rs 753.19 crore while EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation) soared 222 percent to Rs 96.81 crore.