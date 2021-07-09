Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on July 9

Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the second day in a row with Nifty below 15,700. At close, the Sensex was down 182.75 points or 0.35% at 52,386.19, and the Nifty was down 38.10 points or 0.24% at 15,689.80.

TCS | CMP: Rs 3,211.80 | The share price ended in the red after the country's largest IT services provider on July 8 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 9,008 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, registering a 2.6 percent sequential decline due to lower other income, and missing analysts' expectations. TCS said the revenue from operations grew by 3.9 percent sequentially to Rs 45,411 crore in the quarter ended June 2021, and the year-on-year growth was a massive 18.5 percent.

Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 1,239.75 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after CARE upgraded long term credit rating on the company to AA+ from AA and the outlook to stable from negative.

Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 378.50 | The stock ended in the green after the company signed a contract worth about Rs 499 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the manufacture and supply of Akash Missiles to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 114.35 | The stock gained over 3 percent after the company received a Letter of Award (LoA) from IRCON International. The contract is worth Rs 482.34 crore.

Marine Electricals | CMP: Rs 58.55 | The scrip added a percent after the company said it has received an order worth over Rs 33 crore from Bridge Datacentres (Mumbai). " .... has received an order from Bridge Datacentres (Mumbai) LLP for supply of L V Busduct & L V Switchboard (L2, L3, L4) and MY Panel package for Project Byte, amounting to Rs 33.84 crore (excluding GST)," the company said in an exchange filing.

Goa Carbon | CMP: Rs 403 | The stock ended in the green on July 9 after the company resumed operations at its Bilaspur unit located at Sirgitti Industrial Area, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh).

BHEL | CMP: Rs 66.50 | The share ended in the red on July 9. The company won an order for the supply of 12 steam generators from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) valued at Rs 1,405 crore, to be set up at four different locations in the country. The steam generators will be manufactured at its Tiruchirapalli plant.

Tata Power | CMP: Rs 124.50 | The share price ended in the green after the company won a contract worth Rs 400 crore from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEBL) to develop a 64 MW solar rooftop project for domestic consumers across all districts of Kerala, company said in the release.

JSW Steel | CMP: Rs 681.25 | The scrip added 2 percent after the company reported a 16 percent QoQ and 65 percent YoY growth in crude steel production at 5.07 million tonnes for Q1 FY22.