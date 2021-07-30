MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for the exciting discussion on role of nutrition, protein in working professionals’ quality of life on July 31, 3pm.
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on July 30

Concerns over sluggish economic growth and rising inflation globally pulled the Sensex and the Nifty down

Sandip Das
July 30, 2021 / 04:41 PM IST
The benchmark indices ended marginally lower on the first day of the August F&O series. At close, the Sensex was down 66.23 points, or 0.13%, at 52586.84, and the Nifty was down 15.50 points, or 0.10%, at 15,763.
The benchmark indices ended marginally lower on the first day of the August F&O series. At close, the Sensex was down 66.23 points, or 0.13%, at 52586.84, and the Nifty was down 15.50 points, or 0.10%, at 15,763.
Medicines (Representative image)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | CMP: Rs 773.55 | The share jumped over 10 percent after the company reported net profit at Rs 1,444.1 crore against a loss of Rs 1,655.6 crore (YoY). Revenue grew 28.2 percent at Rs 9,669.4 crore against Rs 7,582.5 crore (YoY). EBITDA was up 53.3 percent at Rs 2,821 crore against Rs 1,840.6 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin at 29 percent agaisnt 24.3 percent (YoY).
Tech Mahindra | Representative Image
Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,207.70 | The share price jumped over 7 percent after the company reported better numbers for the quarter ended June 2021. On July 29, the company reported a 30.8 percent jump in its first-quarter net profit at Rs 1,353.2 crore against Rs 1,081.4 crore in the quarter ended March 2021. The company's rupee revenue rose 4.8 percent at Rs 10,197.6 crore versus Rs 9,729.9 crore, QoQ.
TVS Motor | CMP: Rs 581.50 | The stock gained over 3 percent after the company trimmed its losses in the June quarter 2021. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. It had reported a net loss of Rs 183 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's total income increased to rs 4,692 crore in the first quarter from Rs 1,946.35 in the same period of the previous year.
TVS Motor | CMP: Rs 581.50 | The stock gained over 3 percent after the company trimmed its losses in the June quarter 2021. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. It had reported a net loss of Rs 183 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's total income increased to rs 4,692 crore in the first quarter from Rs 1,946.35 in the same period of the previous year.
NIIT | CMP: Rs 323 | The stock price shed over 3 percent on July 30. The company's consolidated net profit rose 77.6% at Rs 51.4 crore versus Rs 29 crore and revenue was up 49.2% at Rs 301 crore versus Rs 201.8 crore, YoY.
NIIT | CMP: Rs 323 | The stock price shed over 3 percent on July 30. The company's consolidated net profit rose 77.6% at Rs 51.4 crore versus Rs 29 crore and revenue was up 49.2% at Rs 301 crore versus Rs 201.8 crore, YoY.
Exide
Exide Industries | CMP: Rs 178.45 | The stock was up over 2 percent after the company reported net profit at Rs 125.4 crore against Rs 44 crore. The company's revenue was up 60.7% at Rs 2,486.4 crore from Rs 1,547.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Lupin | CMP: Rs 1,110 | The pharma stock added over 2 percent after Generic Health, the Australia based wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement under which Lupin would acquire Southern Cross Pharma Pty.
Lupin | CMP: Rs 1,110 | The pharma stock added over 2 percent after Generic Health, the Australia based wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement under which Lupin would acquire Southern Cross Pharma Pty.
Marico | CMP: Rs 547 | The share jumped over 3 percent even after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 5.9% to Rs 365 crore in the June quarter from Rs 388 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue, however, was up 31.2% at Rs 2,525 crore versus Rs 1,925 crore, YoY.
Marico | CMP: Rs 547 | The share jumped over 3 percent even after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 5.9% to Rs 365 crore in the June quarter from Rs 388 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue, however, was up 31.2% at Rs 2,525 crore versus Rs 1,925 crore, YoY.
Container Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 643.95 | The scrip added 2 percent on July 30. The state-owned firm reported a 409.67 percent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 251.22 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 49.29 crore in the year-ago period, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing.
Container Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 643.95 | The scrip added 2 percent on July 30. The state-owned firm reported a 409.67 percent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 251.22 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 49.29 crore in the year-ago period, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing.
Indian Oil Corporation | CMP: Rs 103.40 | The scrip ended in the red after the company posted a 32.3 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 5,941 crore versus Rs 8,781.3 crore and revenue was down 4.1% at Rs 1.18 lakh crore from Rs 1.24 lakh crore in the previous quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation | CMP: Rs 103.40 | The scrip ended in the red after the company posted a 32.3 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 5,941 crore versus Rs 8,781.3 crore and revenue was down 4.1% at Rs 1.18 lakh crore from Rs 1.24 lakh crore in the previous quarter.
ASHOKA BUILDCON
Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 107.90 | The share ended in the green after the company bagged a contract to develop Mumbai's Grand Port Hospital into a 600-bed super-speciality hospital and medical college with residential quarters. The accepted value of the EPC project is Rs 600 crore.
paint-asian-berger
Kansai Nerolac | CMP: Rs 627 | The stock ended in the green on July 30. The company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 114.1 crore against Rs 33.5 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was at Rs 1,402.7 crore up from Rs 638.9 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated EBITDA was at Rs 190.5 crore against Rs 76.8 crore (YoY).
Sandip Das
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Jul 30, 2021 04:41 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.