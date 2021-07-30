Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on July 30

The benchmark indices ended marginally lower on the first day of the August F&O series. At close, the Sensex was down 66.23 points, or 0.13%, at 52586.84, and the Nifty was down 15.50 points, or 0.10%, at 15,763.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | CMP: Rs 773.55 | The share jumped over 10 percent after the company reported net profit at Rs 1,444.1 crore against a loss of Rs 1,655.6 crore (YoY). Revenue grew 28.2 percent at Rs 9,669.4 crore against Rs 7,582.5 crore (YoY). EBITDA was up 53.3 percent at Rs 2,821 crore against Rs 1,840.6 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin at 29 percent agaisnt 24.3 percent (YoY).

Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,207.70 | The share price jumped over 7 percent after the company reported better numbers for the quarter ended June 2021. On July 29, the company reported a 30.8 percent jump in its first-quarter net profit at Rs 1,353.2 crore against Rs 1,081.4 crore in the quarter ended March 2021. The company's rupee revenue rose 4.8 percent at Rs 10,197.6 crore versus Rs 9,729.9 crore, QoQ.

TVS Motor | CMP: Rs 581.50 | The stock gained over 3 percent after the company trimmed its losses in the June quarter 2021. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. It had reported a net loss of Rs 183 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's total income increased to rs 4,692 crore in the first quarter from Rs 1,946.35 in the same period of the previous year.

NIIT | CMP: Rs 323 | The stock price shed over 3 percent on July 30. The company's consolidated net profit rose 77.6% at Rs 51.4 crore versus Rs 29 crore and revenue was up 49.2% at Rs 301 crore versus Rs 201.8 crore, YoY.

Exide Industries | CMP: Rs 178.45 | The stock was up over 2 percent after the company reported net profit at Rs 125.4 crore against Rs 44 crore. The company's revenue was up 60.7% at Rs 2,486.4 crore from Rs 1,547.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Lupin | CMP: Rs 1,110 | The pharma stock added over 2 percent after Generic Health, the Australia based wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement under which Lupin would acquire Southern Cross Pharma Pty.

Marico | CMP: Rs 547 | The share jumped over 3 percent even after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 5.9% to Rs 365 crore in the June quarter from Rs 388 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue, however, was up 31.2% at Rs 2,525 crore versus Rs 1,925 crore, YoY.

Container Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 643.95 | The scrip added 2 percent on July 30. The state-owned firm reported a 409.67 percent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 251.22 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 49.29 crore in the year-ago period, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing.

Indian Oil Corporation | CMP: Rs 103.40 | The scrip ended in the red after the company posted a 32.3 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 5,941 crore versus Rs 8,781.3 crore and revenue was down 4.1% at Rs 1.18 lakh crore from Rs 1.24 lakh crore in the previous quarter.

Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 107.90 | The share ended in the green after the company bagged a contract to develop Mumbai's Grand Port Hospital into a 600-bed super-speciality hospital and medical college with residential quarters. The accepted value of the EPC project is Rs 600 crore.