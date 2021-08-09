Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on August 9

Benchmark indices ended on a positive note amid volatility, helped by the banking and IT names. At close, the Sensex was up 125.13 points, or 0.23%, at 54402.85, and the Nifty was up 20.10 points or 0.12% at 16,258.30.

MRF | CMP: Rs 79,900 | The share price added a percent after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 165.6 crore, up from Rs 13.5 crore in the year-ago quarter and revenue was up 70% at Rs 4,184 crore from Rs 2,460 crore, YoY.

Balrampur Chini | CMP: Rs 353.30 | The stock ended in the red on August 9. The company's net profit was down 44.7% at Rs 76.9 crore versus Rs 139.1 crore and revenue was down 20.3% at Rs 1,140.4 crore versus Rs 1,430.3 crore, YoY. The board approved a buyback of shares at up to Rs 410 per share.

AstraZeneca Pharma | CMP: Rs 3,365.15 | The stock shed over a percent after the net profit of the firm was down 45.6 percent at Rs 10.2 crore against Rs 18.8 crore (YoY). Revenue was down 9.4 percent at Rs 175.4 crore against Rs 193.6 crore (YoY). EBITDA loss at Rs 4.4 crore against EBITDA of Rs 28.6 crore (YoY).

Chemcon Speciality | CMP: Rs 491.95 | The scrip fell over 6 percent on August 9 even though the company's net profit for the June quarter was up 51.9 percent at Rs 13.4 crore against Rs 8.8 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 25.3 percent at Rs 57.2 crore against Rs 45.7 crore (YoY). EBITDA rose 28.1 percent at Rs 17.9 crore against Rs 13.9 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin at 31.2 percent against 30.5 percent (YoY).

Suven Life Sciences | CMP: Rs 85 | The stock shed 2 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 39.2 crore widening from a loss of Rs 10.5 crore and revenue was up 40.8% at Rs 2 crore from Rs 1 crore, YoY.

IPCA Labs | CMP: Rs 2,310 | The share price jumped over 6 percent after broking house CLSA upgraded the rating to outperform from sell and also raised the target price to Rs 2,400 per share. The Q1FY22 results were above its and consensus forecasts and all business segments came in above expectations, said CLSA.

Tata Power | CMP: Rs 132.15 | The stock shed 2 percent on August 9. The company posted a 73.70 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 465.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. Total income during April-June 2021 increased to Rs 10,145.89 crore compared with Rs 6,540.42 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 435.05 | The share ended in the red on August 9. The firm reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 2,787 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Aditya Birla group's metal major had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 709 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated revenue from operations during April-June increased to Rs 41,358 crore from Rs 25,283 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Zee Entertainment | CMP: Rs 191.70 | The stock slipped over 2 percent on August 9. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 208.78 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 29.28 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago. CLSA has a buy rating on the stock with the target at Rs 306 per share.