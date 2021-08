The benchmark indices ended lower on August 6, the day the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and reaffirmed an "accommodative" stance to aid growth. At the close, the Sensex was down 215.12 points, or 0.39%, at 54,277.72, and the Nifty was down 56.40 points, or 0.35%, at 16,238.20.

Future Retail | CMP: Rs 52.55 | The share tumbled 10 percent after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Amazon in its tussle with Future Retail in a setback for the Rs 24,713-crore deal between Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail and Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, to which Amazon had objected in multiple courts. The court said the Singapore International Arbitration Centre's award to stay the deal held good under Indian law. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Adani Power | CMP: Rs 92.55 | The stock price jumped 5 percent after the company reported consolidated profit at Rs 278.22 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 682.46 crore in Q1FY21, revenue increased to Rs 6,568.86 crore from Rs 5,203.83 crore YoY.

Cipla | CMP: Rs 912.05 | The scrip was down over 3 percent on August 6. The pharma company has reported a 25.41 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 709.92 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 566.04 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Its consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 5,504.35 crore against Rs 4,346.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company added.

Piramal Enterprises | CMP: Rs 2,668.90 | The stock added more than 2 percent after the company reported consolidated net profit which was up 8.8 percent at Rs 539.4 crore against Rs 495.6 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was down 1 percent at Rs 2,908.7 crore against Rs 2,937.3 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA was down 13.7 percent at Rs 1,549.8 crore against Rs 1,795.5 crore (YoY).

Alkem Labs | CMP: Rs 3,453.10 | The stock added over a percent after the company's net profit was up 11.4 percent at Rs 4,68.1 crore against Rs 420.2 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 37.1 percent at Rs 2,731.3 crore against Rs 1,992 crore (YoY). EBITDA rose 13.6 percent at Rs 592.8 crore against Rs 521.7 crore (YoY). The pharma company's other income stood at Rs 46.7 crore against Rs 55 crore (YoY).

Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 441.15 | The scrip ended in the red on August 6. The steelmaker reported standalone net profit at Rs 910 crore against a loss of Rs 40 crore (YoY). Standalone revenue jumped 79.2 percent at Rs 13,298 crore against Rs 7,420 crore (YoY). Standalone EBITDA at Rs 2,096 crore against Rs 573 crore (YoY).

Muthoot Finance | CMP: Rs 1,542.75 | The stock shed over 2 percent on August 6. Net profit rose 15.5 percent at Rs 971.1 crore against Rs 840.8 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 13.8 percent at Rs 2,713.8 crore against Rs 2,385 crore (YoY). NII was up 17.8 percent at Rs 1,701.5 crore against Rs 1,444.5 crore (YoY).

JMC Projects | CMP: Rs 121.25 | The share added 2 percent after the company secured new orders of Rs 1,451 crore. It included water projects in India of Rs 1,451 crore.

Quess Corp | CMP: Rs 871 | The stock ended in the green on August 6. The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 44.63 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 36.45 crore in Q1FY21, revenue increased to Rs 298.69 crore from Rs 240.94 crore YoY.