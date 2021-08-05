Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on August 5

The benchmark indices ended in the positive territory on August 5 amid volatility. At close, the Sensex was up 123.07 points, or 0.23%, at 54,492.84 and the Nifty was up 35.80 points, or 0.22%, at 16,294.60.

State Bank of India | CMP: Rs 441.95 | The scrip was down over 3 percent on August 5. The public sector lender reported a 55.25 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in the June quarter net profit at Rs 6,504 crore, up from Rs 4,189.34 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Macquarie has an outperform rating on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 580, while Goldman Sachs has a buy rating with the "target" at Rs 728 per share.

Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 6.05 | The stock ended in the green after hitting lower circuit on August 5. Telecom major Vodafone Idea Limited on August 4 informed that Kumar Mangalam Birla was stepping down as non-executive director and non-executive chairman of the board with effect from close of business hours on August 4, 2021. The share price has been in focus after Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Nick Read said the telecom major will not infuse fresh equity into debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (Vi). Read made the comments during a conference call with investors on July 23, Business Standard reported.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,131 | The share gained over a percent after the company said it was doubling its polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling capacity to 5 billion by setting up a facility in Andhra Pradesh. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 424 | The scrip added 2 percent after the steelmaker reported a sharp recovery in steel sales in the month of July 21, returning back to its growth path. Steel sales were up 5% year on year and surged 21% month on month to 6.7 lakh tonnes as compared to 6.4 lakh tonnes during the same month in the previous year.

Caplin Point Laboratories | CMP: Rs 917.90 | The share price jumped over 6 percent after the company posted a 30 percent jump in its Q1 net profit at Rs 70.9 crore versus Rs 54.5 crore. Its revenue was up 25.1% at Rs 300.4 crore against Rs 240 crore, YoY.

SML Isuzu | CMP: Rs 586.50 | The stock shed over 2 percent on August 5. The company has posted a net loss at Rs 33.4 crore against a loss of Rs 52.3 crore and revenue was at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 28.7 crore, YoY.

Gail India | CMP: Rs 142.70 | The share ended in the green after the company posted a standalone net profit at Rs 1,530 crore. Its revenue was at Rs 17,385 crore.

Escorts | CMP: Rs 1,222.75 | The scrip ended in the red on August 5. The tractor maker reported net profit at Rs 178.5 crore, while revenue came in at Rs 1,671.5 crore. Its EBITDA stood at Rs 233.2 crore.

SBI Life Insurance | CMP: Rs 1,138.25 |The stock ended in the green on August 5 as Carlyle Asia Partners arm mulls exiting the firm. US private equity fund CA Emerald Investments, the arm of Carlyle Asia Partners, will offload its entire 1.9 percent stake in SBI Life Insurance Company. The price range for the share sale has been set at Rs 1,130-Rs 1,136.85.