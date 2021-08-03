Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on August 3

Healthy buying in most sectors pushed domestic equities to record highs on August 3. The Sensex hit its fresh all-time high of 53,887.98, while the Nifty made a fresh peak of 16,146.90 in intraday trade. In sync with the benchmarks, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices also scaled record highs of 23,443 and 27,232, respectively.

IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 1,022.45 | The stock price jumped over 3 percent after the bank announced that it has been empanelled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an "agency bank" to facilitate transactions related to government businesses.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 578.35 | The scrip added over 2 percent on August 3. The telecom major reported a net profit at Rs 283.5 crore against Rs 7,592 crore in the previous quarter. EBITDA came in at Rs 13,189 crore against Rs 12,583.1 crore (QoQ). The average revenue per user (ARUM) stood at Rs 146 against Rs 145 (QoQ).

HDFC | CMP: Rs 2,555 | The share price jumped over 3 percent after the firm posted a 1.7 percent fall in its Q1FY22 standalone net profit at Rs 3,000.7 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 3,051.5 crore in the year-ago period. The profit number was above the market estimates, as a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had expected Q1 profit at Rs 2,898.7 crore. Total revenue from operations for the quarter came at Rs 11,657.47 crore, down 10.45 percent from Rs 13,017.68 of Q1FY21.

Dabur India | CMP: Rs 613.25 | The share was up 2 percent after the FMCG firm's net profit was up 28.4 percent at Rs 438.3 crore against Rs 341.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 31.9 percent at Rs 2,611.5 crore against Rs 1,980 crore (YoY). EBITDA was up 32.5 percent at Rs 552 crore against Rs 416.5 crore (YoY), while EBITDA margin stood at 21.1 percent against 21 percent (YoY).

Barbeque Nation | CMP: Rs 931.05 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent after the company trimmed its losses. It reported a net loss at Rs 43.9 crore in the June quarter against a loss of Rs 60.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue came in at Rs 102 crore against Rs 9.8 crore (YoY).

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 707 | The stock added over 2 percent after the company reported a net profit at Rs 1,341.7 crore. Revenue came in at Rs 4,556.8 crore against CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 3,802 crore. Cargo volume guidance was revised to 350-360 mmt from 310-320 mmt.

Kansai Nerolac | CMP: Rs 635 | The scrip ended in the green after the paint company reported net profit at Rs 114.1 crore for the June quarter up from Rs 33.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was reported at Rs 1,402.8 crore against Rs 638.9 crore (YoY), while EBITDA tood sat Rs 190.6 crore against Rs 76.7 crore (YoY).

Inox Leisure | CMP: Rs 316.10 | The share shed 2 percent after the company posted a net loss of Rs 122.3 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 against a loss of Rs 73.6 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up at Rs 22.3 crore versus Rs 0.3 crore, YoY.

Tejas Networks | CMP: Rs 282.80 | The stock hit 5 percent upper circuit after Tata Sons' subsidiary Panatone Finvest picked up an 8 percent stake as part of the Tata group's plan to acquire a controlling stake in the domestic telecom equipment maker.