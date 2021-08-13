Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on August 13

Indian benchmark indices rallied 1 percent, hitting fresh record highs powered by IT, metal and FMCG names. At close, the Sensex was up 593.31 points, or 1.08%, at 55,437.29 and the Nifty was up 164.70 points, or 1.01%, at 16,529.10

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) | CMP: Rs 1,667.45 | The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,676, adding more than 2 percent after the company's heavy engineering arm won an order for an oxidation reactor from Technip Energies-India beating back global competition. This order for the technologically critical titanium-clad reactor is for a public sector petrochemical project for a purified terephthalic acid plant.

Wockhardt | CMP: Rs 512.10 | The share price rose over 4 percent on August 13 after the pharma company entered into an agreement with Dubai-based Enso Healthcare and Human Vaccine LLC for manufacturing and supplying Sputnik vaccine against COVID.

Zensar Technologies | CMP: Rs 418.10 | The share price touched a 52-week high after the company signed a four-year multi-million-dollar contract with the city of San Diego for workplace and enterprise compute manage IT services. The contract has the option of extension of two additional two-year terms with the total not to exceed $122 million.

Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 2,546.75 | The company share price fell nearly 3 percent on August 13, a day after it reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 237 crore for the quarter ended June, riding on improved sales. The company reported a loss of Rs 55 crore in the April-June period of 2020-21. Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,974 crore from Rs 818 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2020-21.

Gayatri Projects | CMP: Rs 44.20 | The share price jumped 6 percent as the company turned profitable in the June quarter on reporting a net profit of Rs 22.9 crore against a loss of Rs 13.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 558.60 | The company share price added 2.5 percent after Zydus Cadila received final approval from the USFDA to market Mesalamine extended-release capsules in the strength of 0.375 g, (US RLD: Apriso). The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 637.05 | Bharti Airtel share price rose 2 percent after the company announced the closure of its agreement with Reliance Jio Infocomm to transfer the ‘Right to Use’ of Airtel’s 800 MHz spectrum in three circles to Jio. Airtel has received Rs 1004.8 crore (net of tax) from Jio for the proposed transfer. In addition, Jio will assume future liabilities of Rs 469.3 crore relating to the spectrum. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

MOIL | CMP: Rs 182.20 | The share price rose 3.7 percent on August 13 after the company reported a net profit at Rs 61.8 crore versus Rs 1.9 crore and revenue was up 92.6% at Rs 293.3 crore versus Rs 152.3 crore, YoY.

Star Cement | CMP: Rs 116.10 | The share price added more than 6 percent as the company's consolidated net profit rose 57% at Rs 68 crore versus Rs 43.3 crore and revenue rises 75.1% at Rs 511.1 crore versus Rs 292 crore, YoY.