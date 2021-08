The benchmark indices ended near the day's high, supported by the IT and PSU banking names. At close, the Sensex was up 318.05 points, or 0.58%, at 54,843.98, and the Nifty was up 82.10 points, or 0.50%, at 16,364.40.

Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,387.05 | The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,394.95 and ended 5 percent higher after the company expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to strengthen hybrid cloud capabilities. The collaboration aims to leverage Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, a new hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solution to accelerate hybrid cloud transformation, consolidate virtualised workloads and build enterprise resilience.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp (IRCTC) | CMP: Rs 2,689.85 | The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,727.95 to rose 4 percent on August 12 after the company's board recommended the proposal for sub-division of 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, subject to the approval of Ministry of Railways, shareholders and other approvals as may be required.

Edelweiss Financial Services | CMP: Rs 84.70 | Share price added 5 percent on August 12 after Edelweiss Wealth Management launched the next series of its pre-initial public offering (IPO) Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund to raise Rs 1,500 crore. This comes after Edelweiss Wealth Management successfully raised more than Rs 3,700 crore in its first three series, Mint has reported.

Power Grid Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 187.05 | Share price rose over 6 percent on August 12 after the company's board of directors approved proposal to infuse fresh equity of up to Rs 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture company of Power Grid, NTPC, PFC and REC.

VIP Industries | CMP: Rs 463.30 | The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 463.30 and rose 20 percent on August 12 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.53 crore against a loss of Rs 51.32 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue jumped to Rs 220.58 crore versus Rs 58.21 crore, YoY. Broking house Prabhudas Lilladher has upgraded the stock to a buy with a target price of Rs 457.

Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 544.30 | The share price shed over 3 percent on August 12, even day after the pharma company reported a 29 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 587 crore for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY22) led by strong growth in domestic formulation business and COVID-19 drug sales. It had reported Rs 454 crore net profit in Q1FY21. Total income from operations for the quarter was Rs 4,025 crore, up 15 percent from the previous year.

Lupin | CMP: Rs 975.80 | The company share price fell 7 percent on August 12 after broking house CLSA has maintained sell call with a target at Rs 970 per share. CLSA has cut FY22-24 EPS by 3-11%. The initiatives for longer-term growth should lead to earnings rebound after 3 tough years, while execution track record has been patchy with 45-70% EPS cuts over past 4 years, said CLSA.

PTC India | CMP: Rs 99.50 | The company share price added 3 percent on August 12 on reporting higher consolidated profit at Rs 136.17 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 100.06 crore in Q1FY21 and revenue jumped to Rs 4,958.50 crore from Rs 4,630.78 crore, YoY.

Force Motors | CMP: Rs 1,422.00 | The share price rose 2 percent after the company registered a sales growth of 172 percent in the domestic market and 243% in exports during April - July 2021.