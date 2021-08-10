Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on August 10

Benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the volatile session after hitting fresh record highs intraday. At close, the Sensex was up 151.81 points or 0.28% at 54,554.66, and the Nifty settled 21.80 points or 0.13% higher at 16280.10.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings | CMP: Rs 488.70 | The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 559.65 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 82.2 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. The company’s revenue was at Rs 501 crore, growing 226 percent YoY. The net order book was at Rs 14,000 crore as of June 30, 2021.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,088.40 | RIL share price gained after company's subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar (RNESL) along with strategic investors Paulson & Co. Inc. and Bill Gates, and a few other investors, announced an investment of USD 144 million in Ambri Inc, an energy storage company based in Massachusetts, USA. RNESL will invest USD 50 million to acquire 42.3 million shares of preferred stock in Ambri. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Hinduja Global Solutions | CMP: Rs 3,235.85 | The company share price was locked in 5 percent upper circuit as the firm entered into definitive agreements to divest its Healthcare Services business to funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), the company said in the release.

Shree Cement | CMP: Rs 27,152 | Shares of Shree Cement declined nearly 4 percent on August 10, a day after the company released its June quarter scorecard. The company's Q1FY22 net sales came in at Rs 3,449.49 crore, up 48.31 percent from Rs 2,325.79 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 661.72 crore, up 78.46 percent from Rs 370.80 crore in June 2020.

Strides Pharma Science | CMP: Rs 691 | The share price of Strides Pharma Science climbed more than 4 percent on BSE on August 10. The global brokerage firm Macquarie kept an "outperform" rating with a target price of Rs 912. Macquarie said the bounce-back in the UK business led by the acquired Endo portfolio was positive for the company.

Timken India | CMP: Rs 1,549 | Shares of Timken India jumped almost 8 percent after company's standalone PAT stood at Rs 56.7 crore during the quarter while net sales from operations stood at Rs 467.85 crore. Profit in the same quarter last year was Rs 3.15 crore while revenue was Rs 160.23 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 93 crore against Rs 14 crore.

Capacite Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 211.40 | The company's share price shed over 2 percent despite company reported net profit at Rs 4.2 crore versus loss of Rs 43.1 crore, YoY.

Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 100.10 | The company's share price fell 2 percent despite company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 80.2 crore versus loss of Rs 27.9 crore, YoY.

Century Plyboards | CMP: Rs 427.20 | The company's share price rose 2 percent after company posted net profit at Rs 31.4 crore versus loss of Rs 11.3 crore and revenue was up at Rs 457 crore versus Rs 203 crore, YoY.