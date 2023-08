1/11 The benchmark indices closed higher on wide-spread buying on August 21. The Sensex ended 267.43 points or 0.41 percent higher at 65,216.09, and the Nifty gained 83.40 points or 0.43 percent at 19,393.60. About 2,060 shares advanced, 1,558 declined and 167 remained unchanged.

2/11 KEC International | CMP Rs 656 | The stock ended 5 percent higher after the company bagged orders worth Rs 1,007 crore across various businesses. The company's civil business secured an order for design, engineering, procurement and construction of a multispeciality hospital in India. Its transmission and distribution (T&D) business secured an order for a 380 KV overhead transmission line project in the Middle East. Its cable business secured orders for the supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

3/11 Inox Green Energy | CMP Rs 69 | The stock gained 4 percent after the company’s subsidiary received a Letter of Award (LoA) from a Navratna PSU. I-Fox Windtechnik India Private Limited won an order from NLC India for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of 51MW WTGs located in Tamil Nadu. The work includes comprehensive O&M, including a power evacuation system, for a period of five years with a revenue realisation of Rs 40 crore (inclusive of taxes).

4/11 Tanla Platforms | CMP Rs 1,034 | The stock closed 6 percent lower after the company decided not to continue the agreement with Vodafone Idea. The company had entered into a term sheet with Vodafone Idea for the provision of platform and firewall services for international A2P services in November 2021, which was valid for two years. This partnership will not continue beyond the initial term, the company said. This would have a revenue impact of Rs 17 crore and PAT impact of Rs 9 crore on a full-quarter basis post-November 2023, the company added.

5/11 Repro India | CMP Rs 870 | The stock gained 5 percent after Morgan Stanley Asia picked up shares of the print and publishing solutions provider. Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte bought 1.65 lakh shares (1.24 percent equity) of Repro India, via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 800 a share. In May 2023, Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, investor and founder of MK Ventures, picked up 4.75 lakh shares in the company after Malabar India Fund Ltd sold 5.12 lakh shares, or nearly 4.5 percent of the total equity, at Rs 425 a share.

6/11

PNB Housing Finance | CMP Rs 658 | The stock traded 3.5 percent higher after the recovery of Rs 784-crore corporate non-performing account. The housing finance company through its focused and multi-pronged resolution strategy has resolved and fully recovered its large corporate non-performing account of Rs 784 crore, which is 1.3 percent of loan assets as of June 2023, the public sector bank said in an exchange filing. The account was resolved on August 19 through an ARC sale under the Swiss challenge method. As of June 2023, the gross NPA of the company stood at Rs 2,270 crore (3.76 percent of loan asset) and loan asset was Rs 60,395 crore.

7/11 Indo Count | CMP Rs 242 | The scrip gained 3.2 percent after ICICI Securities' “buying” call, with brokerage house saying the worst is behind the textile company which is set for a steady recovery in FY24. ICICI Securities set a target price of Rs 295, valuing the stock at 13 times its FY25 earnings per share and implying an upside potential of 19 percent from the day’s high. The domestic brokerage firm said the steps taken by the government such as free trade agreements with several nations and a stable export incentive policy would create strong chances for Indian exporters to thrive.

8/11 SJS Enterprises | CMP Rs 620 | The stock declined over 3 percent after marquee investor Ashish Kacholia sold shares worth Rs 11.5 crore on the National Stock Exchange. On August 18, Kacholia sold 1.8 lakh shares for Rs 640 a piece in a bulk deal. On the same day, 3 lakh SJS Enterprises shares changed hands on the exchanges, which was 50 percent more than its monthly traded average. SJS Enterprises will acquire Suryaurja Two, a power generation company, for Rs 20 lakh, the company told the exchanges on August 16. Post-acquisition SJS Enterprises will become a captive consumer for STPL’s 2 MW solar power. The acquisition will be completed before August 30.

9/11 BHEL | CMP Rs 100 | The share was up by 3 percent after the company announced an order win from Adani-group subsidiary Mahan Energen worth approximately Rs 4,000 crore. The state-owned company is expected to supply power-generating equipment for an upcoming 2x800 power project at Bandhaura, Madhya Pradesh. The company told exchanges that it will supply heavy equipment such as boiler, turbine, generator and associated auxiliaries along with control and instrumentation mechanism to Mahan Energen. The company said apart from supplying the equipment, it would also supervise and commission the upcoming power project which is based on supercritical technology.

10/11 NTPC | CMP Rs 218 | The stock closed 2 percent higher after Goldman Sachs analyst said that it sees the stock rallying up to Rs 275, indicating a 26 percent upside from the current level. The foreign brokerage firm has a "buy" recommendation on the stock. India reported peak power demand recording the highest-ever annual growth of 18 GW. Reported peak demand has already bettered as compared to the estimate of 229 GW, the brokerage firm said.