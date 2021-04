Indian market reported its best performance in a single fiscal in FY21 in absolute terms with the BSE Sensex rising 20,040.66 points and the Nifty adding 6,092.95 points. All sectors generated positive returns during the fiscal.

BSE Sensex jumped 68.01 percent in FY21. All the 30 constituent stocks generated positive returns on a year-on-year basis, rising between 5-179 percent. Mahindra and Mahindra (up 178.98 percent), IndusInd Bank (up 171.68 percent), Bajaj Finance (up 132.35 percent), HCL Technologies (up 125.17), Infosys (up 113.61 percent), Bajaj Finserv (up 110.64 percent) and UltraTech Cement (up 107.03 percent) were the biggest gainers.

Nifty50 surged 71 percent in FY21 and only one stock gave a negative return during the timeframe. Among gainers, Tata Motors rose 324.77 percent and four other stocks including Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Grasim Industries and Tata Steel added over 200 percent each. Ten stocks including Adani Ports, Mahindra and Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, Tata Consumer Products, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro and UltraTech Cement added over 100 percent each.

Nifty Bank index jumped 74 percent during the last fiscal with all index stocks ending in the green. IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank added over 100 percent each.

BSE Midcap index added over 90 percent in the last fiscal. Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Jindal Steel & Power, Cholamandalam Investment, Steel Authority of India, Tata Power Company and Adani Power were among the top gainers rising 206-649 percent. Also, 26 midcap stocks rose between 100-197 percent.

BSE Smallcap index rose 115 percent in the financial year 2021 supported by the Tanla Platforms, Intellect Design Arena, Subex and Adani Total Gas.

On the BSE sectoral front, S&P BSE metal index gained the most surging 151 percent with only one stock (Coal India) ended in the negative territory. Other index stocks added between 69 to 318 percent.

The other major sectors that contributed to the Sensex rally was S&P BSE Auto (up 107 percent) with all stocks giving positive return. Tata Motors (up 325 percent) and Motherson Sumi Systems (up 230 percent) were the biggest gainers followed by Mahindra and Mahindra, Ashok Leyland and Balkrishna Industries that added between 113-179 percent.

S&P BSE Information Technology index added over 106 percent supported by the Tanla Platforms, Intellect Design Arena, Subex, Ramco System, Mastek, 3i Infotech and KPIT Technologies. The stocks from the space rose 400-1583 percent during FY21.