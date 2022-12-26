Further weakness likely in the market, Nifty may find support at 17,400: Experts

Rakesh Patil

Indian equity market lost further ground and settled lower for the third consecutive week ended December 23. The BSE Sensex lost 1,492.52 points or 2.43 percent to end at 59,845.29 and the Nifty50 shed 462.2 points or 2.52 percent to end at 17,806.8 levels.| Technically, after a long time the index closed below the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and also formed a long bearish candle on weekly charts which is broadly negative. For traders, as long as the index is trading below 18,000, the correction wave is likely to continue and below the same, the index could slip till 17,600-17,500. On the flip side, 18,000 could act as sacrosanct resistance zone. The dismissal of 18,000 could push the index till 50-day SMA or 18,150-18,200.| Going ahead, we expect further weakness in the equity space, given the worry over the potential risk from surging Covid and recessionary fears as central banks globally continue to remain hawkish. We expect sectors like entertainment, QSR, hotels, travel and tourism to see a decline as the government has initiated various precautionary measures. However, any decline will be a good opportunity to gradually accumulate fundamentally quality stocks.| On the daily chart, India VIX has witnessed a breakout of a falling wedge pattern above 14 levels indicating a higher expectation of volatility. The immediate support for the Index is placed around 17,700 levels followed by 17,400 levels and resistance is capped at 18,200 levels. We would wait on the sidelines and not commit to fresh longs yet.| On the weekly charts, it has reached the 20-week moving average (17,839) which can provide some relief during the next week however, it is likely to be short lived and overall short term trend has turned negative. On the downside, we expect the Nifty to drift lower till 17,560 which is the 61.82 percent fibonacci retracement level of the rise from 16,748 – 18,889. In terms of levels, crucial support is placed at 17,730 – 17,700 and the immediate resistance stands at 17,930 – 18,000.| This week will mark the end of the calendar year and participants will be eyeing core sector data and current account deficit on December 30. Before that, the scheduled derivatives expiry of December month contracts would keep the participants busy. Besides, the performance of the global indices amid the rising fear of Covid cases will further add to the volatility. The last three weeks of the slide have changed the market structure and indications are pointing toward the decline to extend further. On the index front, the Nifty has next crucial support at 17,400 levels, while 18,200-18,500 would act as hurdles in case of a rebound. All sectors, barring healthcare, look vulnerable to further slide but the major challenge would be to handle the pressure in the broader markets. Participants should align positions accordingly while keeping a check on leveraged positions.