MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets

Foreign broking houses raise target price of these 7 stocks. Do you own any of these?

Foreign broking houses raised the target price of UltraTech Cement, Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, Ashok Leyland, Va Tech Wabag and L&T.

Rakesh Patil
November 17, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST
sensex
Market ended lower on Tuesday dragged by the banking, metals, pharma and oil and gas stocks, while buying in the auto and IT names limited the losses. Foreign broking houses raises the target price of these seven stocks:
UltraTech Cement | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 9,250 from Rs 8,600
UltraTech Cement | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 9,250 from Rs 8,600
Hindalco Industries | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 580
Hindalco Industries | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 580
ONGC | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 212 from Rs 190
ONGC | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 212 from Rs 190
Apollo Hospitals | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 5,800
Apollo Hospitals | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 5,800
Ashok Leyland | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 175 from Rs 150
Ashok Leyland | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 175 from Rs 150
L&T | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 2,450 from Rs 2,200
L&T | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 2,450 from Rs 2,200
Va Tech Wabag | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 581
Va Tech Wabag | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 581
Rakesh Patil
Tags: #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow #Stocks Views
first published: Nov 17, 2021 07:37 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.