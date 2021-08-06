MARKET NEWS

English
Foreign brokerages raise target price of these 10 stocks, do you own any?

Britannia Industries, State Bank of India, Container Corporation of India, Dabur India, Sun Pharma are among the stocks where foreign broking houses have raised the target price.

Rakesh Patil
August 06, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST
Benchmark indices touched fresh record highs for the third consecutive day on August 5 but ended marginally higher helped by the positive cues including better earning from the India Inc. Experts say focus should be on picking good stocks as it is very easy to make mistakes when market is at a high. Check out the stocks in which foreign broking house raised the target price:
Emami
Emami | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 625
Britannia Industries | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Upgrade to buy | Target: Raised to Rs 4,150 from Rs 3,800
Solara Active Pharma Sciences | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 2,250
State Bank of India | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 550 from Rs 520
Godrej Properties | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raises to Rs 1,974 from Rs 1,747
Container Corporation of India | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 795
Adani Ports | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 915
Dabur India | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Downgrade to outperform from buy | Target: Raised to Rs 700 from Rs 650
Macrotech Developers | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,068 from Rs 800
Sun Pharma | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 960
