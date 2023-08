1/5 For the second consecutive week ending on August 4, the market experienced prolonged selling due to subdued global indicators, including the downgrade of the US credit rating by Fitch, lacklustre factory activity data from China, another interest rate hike by the Bank of England, and continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). However, better service data, buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), and a surplus monsoon helped boost investor sentiments, leading to some recovery at the end of the week. Let's take a look at the views on the market dynamics by some of the leading analysts.

2/5 Amol Athawale, Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities | We could see promising pullback rallies if the Nifty trades above 19,400 and, on further upsurge, it could move up till 19,600 or 20-day SMA. Further upside could lift the market till 19,700. On the flip side, below 19,400 the selling pressure is likely to accelerate. Below which, the index could slip till 19,300-19,250. After a sharp correction, the Bank Nifty took support near the 50-day SMA and bounced back sharply. For traders, the 50-day SMA or 44,500 would be a sacrosanct support level. Above which, it could rally till 20-day SMA or 45,400-45,500. On the flip side, below 44,500, the uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same, it could retest the level of 44,300-44,000.

3/5 Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivatives, Angel One | The Nifty slipped and closed below the 20-day EMA for the first time since March 31 and we are placed slightly below this. So, till the time the Nifty does not surpass the 19,550 – 19,600 level on a closing basis, one should avoid being complacent and ideally, it’s better to avoid aggressive trades. In case of further global aberration, the Nifty may go back to challenge 19,400 – 19,300 levels and a move below this would reinforce the selling pressure to slide towards the next important cluster of 19,000 – 18,800. As far as the optimistic scenario is concerned, a move beyond 19,600 is crucial with global cues needing to subside completely. At the end of the week, the market has left us with some ambiguity and hence, it’s advisable to take one step at a time. Hopefully, the running correction is not extended further, and we may again go back to reach the magical figure of 20,000 in the near term.

4/5 Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities | The recent fall has pulled the Nifty index below the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) for the first time since March 29. On an immediate basis, 19,300 has acted as support. However, on the higher end, 19,566 is likely to act as a crucial resistance level. The sentiment is likely to remain weak as long as the Nifty remains below 19,566. However, a decisive move above 19,566 could take the index towards 19,700-19,750. On the other hand, a failure to move above 19,566 could trigger selling pressure.