For Nifty, 18,450 may be a resistance in monthly expiry week: Experts

Rakesh Patil

After four weeks of sustained winning momentum, the market turned lacklustre and settled with marginal losses for the week ended November 18. During the week, the BSE Sensex declined 131.56 points or 0.21 percent to end at 61,663.48, while the Nifty50 lost 41 points or 0.22 percent to close at 18,307.7 levels.| In the absence of major domestic triggers, the market is expected to rest its focus on global trends. Considering the current market scenario, a balanced approach with a mix of equity and debt, 60:40 for an average risk-averse investor, is advised as interest yields are becoming attractive, and the economy is slowing.| The short-term momentum indicators have been showing negative divergence, which is a sign of weakness and the price action is expected to follow suit. Going ahead, the Nifty may tumble towards 18,100-18,000 in the short term. On the higher side, 18,450 could be a resistance for the index and will continue to act as a cap for the short term.| Technically, intraday reversal formations and a bearish candle on weekly charts indicate indecisiveness between the bulls and the bears. Further to our perception, the medium-term index formation is still on the positive side. Hence, buying on short-term correction and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for traders. 18,200 would act as a key support zone on the flip side 18,400 and 18,550 could be the important hurdles. Below 18,100 uptrend would be vulnerable.| With all the major events behind us, participants will take cues from the global markets, crude and currency market movement. Besides, the scheduled monthly expiry of November month derivatives contracts would keep the traders on their toes. We can’t ignore the possibility of further consolidation citing mixed trends across sectors and restricted participation from the index majors. On the index front, we expect Nifty to hold 17,800-18,100 in case of further decline during the consolidation. In the prevailing scenario, the focus should be on identifying opportunities across sectors, barring pharma and media, which may continue to trade subdued in the coming week. At the same time, traders should also focus on managing risk related to breakout failures and sharp gaps against the trend, to avoid a major dent in their accounts. Investors, on the other hand, should see this phase as an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks but in a staggered manner.