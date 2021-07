Indian market ended marginally lower in a truncated week amid mixed cues and rising concerns over Delta variant of COVID, but better earnings from India Inc capped losses. Last week, BSE Sensex ended 0.30 percent lower at 52,975.8, while the Nifty50 was down 0.42 percent to close at 15,856 levels. Here's what experts have to say about this week.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | Markets will first react to results of two index majors - Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank on Monday. Besides, participants will be closely eyeing the global markets for cues. As we’re again trading closer to the upper band of the prevailing consolidation range i.e. 15,900 zone, we reiterate our view to limit naked leveraged positions and wait for a decisive signal from the index.

Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management | This week the focus would continue to be on the corporate earnings, as the market participants try to gauge the sustainability of the earnings upgrades seen during the last couple of earning seasons. Another factor to watch is the rise in the delta variant cases in the US as also in certain parts of Europe.

Arun Agarwal – Deputy Vice President, Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities | In the near term, markets will continue to focus on corporate earnings while keeping a tab on macro events and key data releases. FPIs have been net sellers in Indian equities in July 2021 till date. They have net sold equities to the tune of Rs 12,205 crore. All key emerging markets and Asian markets have seen FPI outflows this month to date except Indonesia. We expect FPI flows to India to remain vulnerable to US Fed monetary policy and crude oil prices.

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research | 15800 will be an important support level from a short-term perspective. If the market breaches the level of 15900 and is able to sustain above it, it may lead to an upside up to 16200 levels.

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking | After undergoing some price correction for the first couple of days, we witnessed a good relief rally to reclaim the important level of 15800 on a weekly closing basis. This certainly bodes well for the bulls but considering the recent trend, we are still not out of the woods yet. So rather than pre-empting and getting caught on the wrong foot, we would wait for Nifty to surpass the sturdy wall of 16000. If this happens then the next immediate levels to watch out for would be 16200–16400. On the lower side, the cluster of supports for Nifty is placed at 15700–15550–15450 and for Bank Nifty - 34200–33900 are seen as make or break levels. Any sustainable move below the lower end of this support zone would reverse the short term trend in the downward direction. Traders should keep a note of it and position accordingly.

Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities | IPOs continue to steal the limelight over the coming week as 2 new IPOs hit D-Street. Bank Nifty could remain in focus as private banks report their quarterly numbers. Later in the week, the FOMC will meet in the US. Accordingly, the markets will closely look at their borrowing plan and guidance towards interest rates moving forward. Indian bourses will take account of all these factors and deliver whipsaws on any developments. Traders should be extremely cautious with their moves while investors should sit tight on their quality portfolio.