F&O Manual: Volatility remains high, analysts suggest keeping positions hedged

1/6 The Nifty had a rollercoaster ride on January 30. The index rose 44.60 points or 0.25 percent to 17,648.95. The near-month Nifty futures closed at 17,742.85. The index oscillated violently within the 17,400-17,700 zone and finally settled closer to the upper band of the range. The setup remains weak, said analysts. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest or OI)

2/6 On the option front, 17,800 remains the biggest hurdle for the index. During the day, 17,500 was in the battle zone as the strike saw both put and call writing. Chandan Taparia, Head - Technical & Derivatives Research at Motilal Oswal said traders should keep their positions hedged as volatility is very high. “We suggest going with bear put spread tomorrow. Buy 17,700 put and sell 17,200 put options,” he added. (Bars reflect the change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

3/6 Bank Nifty also closed with gains of 0.1 percent at 40,387.45. The Bank Nifty index continued to witness selling pressure, and the index witnessed high volatility during the day. “The index is likely to trade in a broad range between 39,500 and 41,525, where put and call writing are visible, respectively. If the index can hold the 39,800 support level, we could see a pullback rally to the 41,000-41,500 levels," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

4/6 Stocks from the IT and infrastructure sectors were in greater focus today. Intellect Design was among the top stocks that saw a long build-up. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance and J&K Cement were among others. (Bars reflect a change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

5/6 Bharat Electronics was also in the spotlight as it saw a short buildup. It saw heavy call writing at 90 and 92 strikes. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. (Bars reflect a change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)