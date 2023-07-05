F&O Manual: Plan a short straddle on Bank Nifty with a neutral view

1/5 Markets remained range bound and ended almost unchanged, in continuation to Tuesday’s move. After the flat start, the Nifty oscillated in a narrow band and finally settled around the day’s high at 19398.50 levels. Meanwhile, a mixed trend across sectors kept the participants busy wherein FMCG and auto majors were in the limelight. Besides, a modest up move in the midcap and smallcap space added to the trading opportunities. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI).)

2/5 On the option front, bulls and bears remain in balance with 19,350 emerging as local support for the Nifty and 19,500 remaining as key resistance. “The last two days of move in the index shows that bulls are not in the mood to loosen their grip and we have more legs to this up move. As we are seeing rotational buying across sectors, traders should continue with a “buy on dips” approach while maintaining focus on stock selection,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

3/5 The Bank Nifty index recently experienced selling pressure from higher levels, but the bears were unable to break the support at 45,000. As a result, the index has been trading within a range of 45,000-45,500. “Going into tomorrow's expiry one should look to plan a short straddle with a neutral to positive bias on the Bank Nifty Index. The options writers for tomorrow's expiry are suggesting the same. Also, Bank Nifty has strong support at the 45,000 mark, and has significant put writing also at this level. Today's slight profit booking has not deterred these put writers even a bit and they have actually added to their positions. This further corroborates this hypothesis,” said Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

4/5 Colgate Palmolive saw a long buildup with open interest rising 27 percent. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. BHEL, Samvardhana Motherson and Bajaj Auto were others that saw heavy long buildup. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)