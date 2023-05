1/5 The Nifty 50 index continued to rise for another day on May 29, inching closer to an all-time high. The index climbed 99.30 points or 0.54 percent to 18,598.65. The Metal, Realty, and Financial sectors saw increased buying activity, whereas IT stocks experienced profit booking at higher levels during the day. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI).)

2/5 For this week's series, the Nifty still has a high OI concentration of call writers at 18,600, 18,700 and 18,800 levels, which implies that Index traders will have to wait for some time for the all-time high in Nifty to come about. “This sluggishness which might have shifted to the Nifty Index from the Bank Nifty Index might have to be taken out through gaps which can cause some short covering to propel it higher,” said Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

3/5 The Bank Nifty index continued to be dominated by bulls as they maintained their grip on the market. The index successfully surpassed the immediate hurdle of 44,000, indicating the strength of the bullish trend. The next resistance level on the upside is now identified at 45,000. “In terms of options data, the highest open interest for put options is observed at 43,500, suggesting that traders have significant interest in that strike price as a potential support level. On the other hand, the highest open interest for call options is seen at 45,000, indicating that traders anticipate potential resistance at that level,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

4/5 Astral saw a long buildup with open interest rising 14 percent. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. ICICI General Insurance, BHEL and M&M were others that saw heavy long buildup. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)