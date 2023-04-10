F&O Manual | Nifty likely to consolidate, analysts suggest going short

1/5

The market extended its gains to the sixth session and ended with gains on April 10, albeit marginally. The Nifty pared much of its early gains as investors remained on the sidelines in anticipation of the crucial US inflation data for March, scheduled for a release on Wednesday. Barring banks and fast-moving consumer goods, all sectoral indices closed with gains. The Nifty settled the session 24.90 points or 0.14 percent higher at 17,624. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI)).

On the options front, call writers were most active at 17,700 as bears tried to cut short the uptick in the market. Bulls also defended hard as maximum accumulation of put writing was seen at 17,600. Viraj Vyas, Technical and Derivative Analyst at Ashika Stock Broking expects some consolidation in the coming session as he feels the uptick in the past few sessions was triggered by short covering. However, addition of long positions is required to keep the momentum going. Given the expectations of a subdued trade ahead of the release of the US inflation print for March, Vyas suggests traders to go short around 17,600 with a target of 17,200-17,400 and a stop loss of 17,800. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI)).

The banking sector was among the few sectoral indices that settled lower today. Heavy call writing was witnessed at 41,000 as the sectoral index failed to hold above that level in today's session. Put writers were also active at 40,800 as they attempted to limit losses for the sectoral index. Manoj Mishra, a professional trader who specialises in trading futures and options of Bank Nifty, believes the index is likely to witness headwinds through the week given the fact that traders will remain cautious ahead of the key US data. He said that he was writing calls of 41,000, 41,200 and 41,300 and puts of 40,500. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI)).

Tata Motors was a big name that saw heavy addition of long positions as the company's robust wholesale numbers for January-March bolstered investor sentiment. The stock gained 5.4 percent in the cash market while open interest in the counter climbed 15.8 percent higher, the highest in a month. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. Godrej Properties, Adani Entertainment and Grasim were other counters that witnessed a long buildup. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI)).

Bharat Forge witnessed a short buildup as Kotak's downgrade of the stock to "sell" dented sentiment. The stock price declined while open interest rose to a one-week high of 7.7 percent. Some short positions were also added in Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Tata Consumer Products. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

