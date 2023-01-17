F&O Manual: Nifty giving short term bullish signals, buy 18,100 calls, say analysts

1/6

Moneycontrol News

The market found some zeal and saw buying throughout the day on January 17. The Nifty 50 index rose about 158.45 points or 0.89 percent to 18,053.30. The Nifty futures contract also rose 0.8 percent and traded at a slight premium to the underlying. The Nifty oscillated in a range for most of the session. However, a sharp surge in the final hour helped the index to close around the day’s high. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI).)On the option front, for the January 19 contract, 18,000 and 17,900 saw unwinding of calls. The same strikes saw put writing as they emerged as strong support. “With Nifty trading at a 6-day high, it has risen above 11-day EMA. One can buy 18,100 calls keeping 17,980 as stop loss,” said Nandish Shah, derivatives analyst at HDFC Securities. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)Bank Nifty also closed with a gain of about 0.16 percent at 42,235.05. 42300 saw heavy call writing while 42000 saw put writing. “The index is stuck in a broad range between 41,800 and 42,700, and a break on either side will lead to trending moves. The second half of the session belonged to the bulls, and if the momentum has to be maintained, it has to surpass the level of 42,400, where the immediate resistance is visible," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)Siemens saw massive long buildup. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. L&T, Cummins India and HUL were others that saw log buildup. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)Delta Corp saw massive short buildup as open interest in the counter surged 36 percent, highest in last year. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)Manappuram Finance, Indus Towers, CanFin Homes and City Union Bank were others that saw short buildup. (Numbers reflect change in futures prices.)Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.