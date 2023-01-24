F&O Manual: Muted trade likely, deploy short strangle on Nifty

1/6

Shubham Raj has five years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on PMS-AIF industry, telecom and new-age companies. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on stock markets and led IPO reportage.

After a couple of days of buying, the market went back to losing ways. The Nifty has found resistance near 18200 and also formed a double top formation on intraday charts which is broadly negative, said analysts. The index closed at 18,118 flat compared to last day. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI).)On the option front, for the January 25 and February 2 contracts, 18,200 strike continued to see strong activity. “There will likely be muted trade tomorrow. I don’t expect much volatility,” said Rajesh Palviya, derivatives analyst at Axis Securities. “Traders can deploy short Strangle strategy. They can sell 18,000 put and 18,250 call tomorrow. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)Bank Nifty also closed with a cut of about 0.21 percent at 42,733.45. Call writing was seen at 42,800 and following strikes, as they emerge as a key hurdle now. “The index immediate downside support is visible at 42,500, which if breached will result in additional selling pressure. The index remains in the range-bound territory between 42500 and 43000, and a break on either side will lead to trending moves," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)Tata Motors saw massive long buildup as OI rose 14 percent to its highest in the year. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. Maruti Suzuki, LTI Mindtree, Crompton Greaves and Mphasis were others that saw log buildup. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)Tata Communication saw massive short buildup as open interest in the counter surged 20 percent to its highest in the quarter. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)Syngene, RBl Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Sun TV were others that saw short buildup. (Numbers reflect change in futures prices.)Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.