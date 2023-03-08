F&O Manual: Market momentum likely to bring more gains, say analysts

1/5

Shubham Raj has five years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on PMS-AIF industry, telecom and new-age companies. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on stock markets and led IPO reportage.

The market continued its recovery for another day as the market momentum remained strong despite initial dips. The Nifty 50 ended the day up 0.24 percent or 43 points at 17,754. The index found a strong support near 17,600 but faced resistance near 17,775 during the day. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI).)On the options front, 17,800 saw the largest accumulation of call writers, as this level emerged as the support level. Analysts are bullish on the market and believe buying calls will be a good strategy. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)The Bank Nifty bulls came back strong and the index managed to hold the support of 41,000 on the downside. “The index is likely to trade in the range of 41000-42000 but within the range, the undertone remains bullish and one should keep a buy-on-dip approach with immediate support at the 41200 level. The resistance of 42000 if taken out will open up the gates for a further up move towards 43,000 levels,” Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)Balrampur Chini Mills saw a long buildup with open interest rising 77 percent. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. Hindustan Aeronautics, BHEL and Power Finance were others that saw heavy long buildup. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)Indus Towers saw massive trader interest as it saw short buildup. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.