F&O Manual: Initiate bull call spreads for next week's expiry to play upside in Nifty

1/5 Domestic equities were trading in a narrow range ahead of the US Fed policy-meeting outcome. Nifty after opening higher gave up initial gains. However, the index soon recovered and gained momentum throughout the session to close with marginal gains of 40 points at 18,756 levels. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI).)

2/5 “The Nifty Index on the other hand is looking extremely bullish for the June month expiry. One can look to initiate bull call spreads for next week's expiry to play this upside which will also ensure that the risk is curtailed in case of a sideways movement in the Index,” said Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

3/5 The Bank Nifty index continues to see open call writing positions for tomorrow's expiry as well as the June monthly expiry. Even if there is a short covering rally in this Index, the 44,500 and 45,000 calls for the June monthly expiry still have significant call writing present, underlined an analyst. “On the downside, the index has a support level at 43,700, which has held during the consolidation phase and can act as a potential floor for prices. On the upside, the index faces resistance around the 44,300 level, which has limited the upward movement. Traders and investors are closely watching for a break on either side of this consolidation range. A breakout above the resistance level of 44,300 could signal a bullish move and potentially lead to a trending upward movement. Conversely, a breakdown below the support level of 43,700 could trigger a bearish move and lead to a trending downward movement,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

4/5 OFSS saw a long buildup with open interest rising 19 percent. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. Tata Consumer, Rain Industries and Oberoi Realty were others that saw a heavy long buildup. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)