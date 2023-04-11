F&O Manual: Divided market opinion over Nifty signals tough days for traders

1/5

The Nifty 50 index continued its winning run for another day as it climbed 98.25 points or 0.56 percent to 17,722.30 thanks to buying in banks, financial services and metal stocks. Strong global cues also supported the sentiments. However, some traders believe the rally may take a pause and that presents a short term shorting opportunity now. While others are relatively more bullish. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI).)

On the option front, 17,700 saw put accumulation that means traders are treating this as the support zone for the index now. “The Open interest data still suggests that the uptrend is intact and buying on dips is the strategy to be deployed. A lot of individual stock names are currently forming inverse head-and-shoulder patterns – a bullish pattern – which on its neckline breakout can lead the next leg of rally,” said Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

The Bank Nifty saw call unwinding at lower levels while puts were written at 41200 and 41 300 as they are emerging as local support levels. “The index faced selling pressure from higher levels after a strong rally last week. The index if fails to sustain above the level of 41,200 can witness some profit booking towards 40,600-40,500 levels. The upper resistance if taken out will lead to further short covering towards the 42,000 level,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

Navin Fluorine saw a long buildup with open interest rising 15 percent. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel and Astral were others that saw heavy long buildup. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

Delta Corp was among those that saw short buildup with open interest jumping 33 percent. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

