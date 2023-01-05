F&O Manual: Deploy bull call ladder to gain from range-bound market

Market and traders continued their struggle for another day as directionless movement and volatility nuked stop losses for many traders. After a flat start, the Nifty slipped below the crucial support of 18,000 and inched gradually lower as the day progressed. However, a marginal rebound in the final hour trimmed losses and it finally settled at 17,992.15. Analysts expect range-bound trade on January 6 as well. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI).)

On the options front, 18,000 saw heavy call and put writing. The activity was higher in out-of-the-money contracts. Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities said traders should employ a bull call ladder where they need to buy 18,000 call and sell 18,200 and 18,300 calls. At current prices, it will cost around Rs 50, with good gains as long the Nifty stays range-bound. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

The Bank Nifty also closed with a drop of about a percent, led by the selling in private banking names. Bears continued to mount pressure on the index and the support of 43,000 was breached with volumes. “The index remains in a sell-on-rise mode with multiple hurdles on the upside along with aggressive call writing. The immediate support on the downside is visible at the 42,500-42,400 zone and if breached, will lead to further downside toward the 41,500 level,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. (Bars reflect changes in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

Apollo Tyres saw a massive long buildup with open interest rising by 26 percent. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. Its peers such as MRF and Balkrishna Industries were also in demand and saw a bullish setup. (Bars reflect changes in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

Bajaj Finance saw a massive short buildup with open interest higher by nearly 25 percent. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. Bajaj Finserv also followed. (Bars reflect the change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)