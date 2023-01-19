F&O Manual: Buy 18,100 calls if Nifty opens higher

1/6

Shubham Raj has five years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on PMS-AIF industry, telecom and new-age companies. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on stock markets and led IPO reportage.

After a couple of days of gains, the Nifty fell 0.32 percent to 18,107.85. A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates consolidation movement or minor weakness in the market before showing further upside from the lows. Most analysts expect the market to be range bound ahead of the Union Budget. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest or OI.)On the options front, for the January 25 contract, the 18,100 level was a battle zone as both put and call writing happened there. “The same range is playing out but a ray of hope is there for a breakout,” said Rajesh Palviya, Technical Analyst at Axis Securities. “If Nifty opens above 18,110 then we can break 18,250. Traders can buy 18,100 calls.” (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)Bank Nifty also closed with a cut of about 0.3 percent at 42,328.85. Maximum call writing was seen at the 42,500 level which will act as the hurdle for the index now. “The sentiment remains sideways to positive as long as it remains above 41,800. The momentum indicator is in positive crossover on the daily chart. The current trend is likely to continue until the Bank Nifty falls below 41,800. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 42,500," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. (Bars reflect a change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)Polycab India continued to see a massive long buildup as OI rose a further 42 percent. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. Persistent Systems, Vedanta, Exide Industries and HAL were others that saw a long buildup. (Bars reflect a change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)Asian Paints saw a massive short buildup as open interest in the counter surged 38 percent while volume increased 522 percent, to the highest in the quarter. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. (Bars reflect a change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, Punjab National Bank and Adani Enterprises were others that saw short buildup. (Numbers reflect a change in futures prices.)Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.