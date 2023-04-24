F&O Manual: As Nifty finds its mojo, 17,500 strong support for the index

1/5

After witnessing a sluggish trend over the past few sessions, fresh buying emerged ahead of the monthly F&O expiry later this week. The Nifty climbed 119 points or 0.68 percent to 17,743.

Analysts said while the markets may still be choppy and volatile, we may see select bouts of buying going ahead. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI).)

2/5

The corrective move of the Nifty Index has taken support at the 200-Day SMA and has swiftly bounced from there. This makes 17,500 a very strong support right now. Analysts pointed out that the congestion zone in the Nifty index which was initially between 17650 and 17,900 and shifted and still lies between 17,800 and 18,000. Until we see a bearish close below 17,500 we can expect the upside to continue. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

3/5



The Bank Nifty index broke out from the range and jumped over a percent. “The index remains in a strong buy mode and any dip should be an ideal opportunity to add on the log positions. The lower-end support is visible at 42,300 which will act as a cushion for the bulls and the potential upside targets are 43,000/43,300,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

4/5

Balkrishna Industries saw a long buildup with open interest rising 50 percent. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. HDFC Life Insurance, Tata Consumer and Persistent Systems were others that saw heavy long buildup. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

5/5

IndusInd Bank was among those that saw short buildup with open interest jumping 38 percent. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shubham Raj has six years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on F&O and PMS-AIF industry.