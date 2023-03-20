F&O Manual: Analysts suggest to wait for pullback as setup remains bearish

1/5

The market failed to sustain is modest two-day recovery as a weak global sentiment dragged the Nifty in the red on March 20. Persisting concerns over the health of the global banking system after the collapse of banks in the US and Europe pushed investors on the edge. Even though some buying from lower levels in the last hours of trade helped the Nifty recoup some of its losses, the index settled the day at 16,988.40, down 111.60 points, or 0.65 percent. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI)).

2/5

Among call options, maximum accumulation of writers was seen at 17,000 followed by 17,100 and 16,900 which suggests any attempt of a pullback will be met with resistance. Heavy put writing was also seen at 16,900 which means the level will remain crucial for any recovery in the market on Tuesday. "Even though the setup remains bearish, there is less scope for a steeper downside as the market is an overtly oversold zone. In such a situation, one should wait for a pullback towards 17,200 for some stability before creating fresh positions," said Osho Krishan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One. Krishan also believes that once short covering begins, the market will see a strong pullback momentum, however, sustenance of that move will hinge upon the Nifty's capacity to surpass 17,450. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

3/5

The Bank Nifty index also witnessed strong selling just like other sectoral indices that were swamped in losses amid a weak market sentiment. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Heavy put writing was seen at 39,000 as bulls fought to hold above that level. On the call side, writers were most active at 39,500. "The sectoral index remains in buy mode as long as it holds the support of 39,000 on a closing basis. The immediate upside hurdle is visible at the 39,700 - 39,800 zone and a break above this will lead to further short covering on the upside," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities. (Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

4/5

Balrampur Chini Mills witnessed the maximum accumulation of short positions as open interest in the counter shot up 9 percent, highest in the week. Other counters that saw short buildup were Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Aeronautics, India Cements and Adani Enterprises. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

5/5

Hindustan Unilever was among the few counters that saw long buildup as open interest rose 2.7 percent, highest in a quarter. The stock also managed to move above its 20-day simple moving average today. Other stocks that saw buildup of long positions included Page Industries, BPCL and HPCL. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Vaibhavi Ranjan