1/5 The see-saw battle between bulls and bears continued on Dalal Street as the market bounced back again to inch closer to all-time high levels. The Nifty 50 index climbed 195 points or 1.08 percent to 18,264 thanks to buying in banks, financial services and auto stocks. Consistent buying by FIIs is also an encouraging sign, analysts pointed out. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI).)

2/5 On the option front, 18,100 and 18,200 saw heavy call unwinding amid bullish pressure. Meanwhile, put writers were seen building positions at 18,200 as it emerges as support for the index. “The overall trend is positive as prices are trading above the breakout levels of inverted head and shoulder patterns. The support for the Nifty is placed at around 18,050-18,000 levels and resistance is capped at 18,500 levels. In case the Nifty breaches below 18,000 levels then 17,800 will be the next support zone,” said Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

3/5 The Bank Nifty saw call unwinding at lower levels while puts were written at 43,000 and 43,300 as they are emerging as local support levels. “The index after Friday's sell-off once again witnessed buying momentum and surpassed the level of 43,000 which will now act as support on the downside. The immediate hurdle on the upside is placed at 43,500 and once taken out on a closing basis will witness a sharp short covering towards all-time high levels,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

4/5 OFSS saw a long buildup with open interest rising 30 percent. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. Marico, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors were others that saw heavy long buildup. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)