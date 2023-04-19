F&O Manual: 20-DMA at 17,500 crucial for Nifty as sideways show continues

1/5

The Nifty 50 index failed to find its mojo and fell for the third session on April 19 thanks to continued profit booking. While the markets have seen FIIs paring equity exposure in the last few sessions, the recent dismal earnings show from select frontline IT companies have been a sour point which has led to broad-based selling, especially in IT counters. The index dropped 41.40 points or 0.23 percent to 17,618.75. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI).)

The 20-day EMA for Nifty now stands at the 17500 mark. This level will act as a crucial support for the index and a decisive close below this will once again bring the trend back to sideways from an up-trend. “Assuming markets open between 17,575 and 17,550 tomorrow morning, traders can employ the 17,600 short straddles and buy a put option,” said Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

The Bank Nifty index continued to trade in a narrow range one day before the weekly expiry. “The options data suggest support at 42,000 and resistance at 42,500 where put and call writing respectively is visible. The undertone remains bullish as long as the index holds the support of 42,000 on the downside,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

Divi’s Labs saw a long buildup with open interest rising 24 percent. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. Jindal Steel, TVS Motor and BPCL were others that saw heavy long buildup. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

ICICI General Insurance was among those that saw a short buildup with open interest jumping 22 percent. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)





