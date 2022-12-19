F&O Corner: Nifty has some steam left, buy 18,450 calls, say analysts

The market saw some buying, taking a break from selling seen in the previous sessions. NSE Nifty index rose 151.45 points or 0.83 percent to 18,420.45. Nifty futures closed the day at 18,499. Most analysts say the market formation is still negative but some buying may be seen before the next round of selling starts. According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, the Nifty found support near 18,250 on December 19 and reversed sharply, thereafter. The short term formation is still on the negative side, he added. (Blue bars represent volume and golden bars open interest.)

On the option front, put and call buildup was seen in out-the-money (OTM) while put unwinding was seen in in-the-money strikes. Rajesh Palviya, Head- Technical Research, Axis Securities, believed the market can extend gain towards 18,500-18550 zone, adding another 70-90 points but will face hurdles there tomorrow. “Option traders can buy 18,450 call option. It's trading at around Rs 80. Keep a stop loss of Rs 55 with target at Rs 120,” he said. (Image shows positioning in OTM strikes with today's change in solid bars - red for calls and green for puts)

Bank Nifty index also rose thanks to buying in Axis Bank and Kotak Bank. The index closed at 43,413.75. Bank Nifty futures’ ended the day at 43,563 - slight premium to the underlying. On the options front, activity was more for OTM strikes for put options while call side saw more activity in ITM strikes. The 43,500 is now the most immediate support while 44,000 remains the biggest resistance. “The index is stuck in a broad range between the 43,000-44,000 zone and a break on either side will provide a trending move,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. “The undertone within the range remains bullish and one should keep a buy-on dip approach around the mentioned support level.” (Red bars represent call OI and green put OI. Solid colours depict today’s changes)

As per the available data, put buildup was seen in 50 counters while put covering happened in 12 names. Adani Ports was among the most active stocks on the radar of traders with a long build-up happening in the scrip. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. (Red bars represent call OI and green put OI. Solid bars reflect today’s change)

Indiamart Intermesh, IDFC, Interglobe Aviation, Adani Enterprises, GMR Infra, HDFC AMC and M&M were others that saw long build-up coupled with high open interest.(Percentage is the day's change in futures prices)

Heavy short building was seen in Chambal Fertilisers. Futures contracts also saw a big drop in prices. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. (Red bars represent call OI and green put OI. Solid bars reflect today’s change)

Among others, short build-up was seen in Piramal Enterprises, Alkem Labs, Coromandel International, Infosys, TCS and Biocon. (Percentage is the day's change in futures prices)

CanFin Homes, BHEL, Eicher Motors, Canara Bank, Power Grid and ABB India were names that saw short covering. Short covering happens when open interest falls, but the stock price rises. This is a moderately bullish sign, and also indicates that the stock may have hit a bottom. (Red bars represent call OI and green put OI. Solid bars reflect today’s change)