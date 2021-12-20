FII selling, rising cases of Omicron likely to put pressure on market: Experts

Market broke the two-week winning streak as the benchmark indies remained under selling pressure throughout the week ended December 17. Last week, BSE Sensex declined 1,774.93 points (3 percent) to finish at 57,011.74, while the Nifty50 fell 526.1 points (3 percent) to close at 16,985.2 levels.

Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities | Greed will come back to play only above Nifty 17289 mark and euphoria will take center stage only on any close above Nifty 17641 mark. From a chartist standpoint, Nifty’s biggest support seen only at 16781 mark. Below 16781 mark, expect waterfall of selling towards 15,871 mark.

Ruchit Jain, Trading Strategist, 5paisa.com | Technically, the swing lows of 16890 and 16780 would be the next support levels for Nifty, while 17200-17300 will be seen an immediate resistance zone.

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities | We are of the view that the short-term formation is weak and is likely to continue in the near future. This outlook will remain intact as long as Nifty does not surpass 17150/57500 which is the short-term resistance zone. Below the same the correction wave is likely to continue up to 16850-16750/56700-56400 on the flip side, above 17150/57500 resistance breakout, a continuation of pullback rally will continue till 17250-17400/57800-58300. Contra traders can take a contra bet near 16750/56400 with strict 16690/56200 support stop loss.

Rahul Sharma, Co-owner Equity 99 | We see the next major support for Nifty at 16800 levels which will act as a crucial point. But if Nifty breaches that level, major slide of 400 points will be seen till 16400 levels. On the positive side, we see that these could be last blow to the market and expect some upward move in markets in next week. Smallcaps and Midcaps might lead recovery. Investors are advised to hold on to their holding and not panic. We continue to recommend ‘buy on dips’ strategy.

Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities | In the absence of major domestic events, Mr. Market will seek indications from global indices and macroeconomic data, such as the US GDP growth rate, to decide its movement. With primary markets buzzing, the bourses will see a rush of listing debuts this coming week. Secondary markets, on the other hand, are expected to remain under pressure in the absence of any positive occurrences. As global macros are expected to dominate, investors should keep an eye on FII activity to assess trends and stick to a stock-centric investing strategy in the midst of range bound index moves.

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo on today's market | Nifty is witnessing sharp selling pressure after a pullback where it formed a red marubozu candlestick formation and has slipped below the psychological support of 17000 however 16900 is an immediate and important support level on a closing basis; below this, Nifty may head towards 16700-16400 zone which is crucial demand zone. On the upside, 17200-17250 will act as a critical resistance zone at any pullback.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Negative global cues, continued FII selling, absence of any positive trigger and increasing cases of Omicron is likely to continue putting pressure on the market. Thus traders are advised to maintain their negative bias in the market for next few days.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | Apart from the policy tightening, a sharp rise in the COVID cases globally has renewed participants’ worries and we feel it may aggravate further in absence of any major positive. On the index front, Nifty is likely to retest the previous swing lows and the 16,900-16,700 zone would be critical. Participants should align their positions accordingly and prefer hedged bets.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas | 16780-17400 is expected to be the short term range going ahead. Overall structure shows that the fall in this week is a part of the base formation process & the index is likely to attract buying support near the recent low of 16782.