F&O Corner: Put option writers bleed; what should be your strategy tomorrow?

Option put writers suffered heavily at the fag end of the day as their losses piled up exponentially as option premiums surged over 100 percent for several strikes. On the other hand, put buyers were a happy lot. NSE Nifty index fell 245.40 points or 1.32 percent to 18,414.90 wiping out all of the gains of the last two days. Nifty futures premium over the underlying also shrank as the derivative closed the day at 18,445.50. (Blue bars represent volume and golden bars open interest)

It was a bloodbath – as one trader described – as the market took a sharp plunge towards the end of the day. Out-of-the-money (OTM) call strikes saw fresh writing while in-the-money (ITM) put strikes saw unwinding. Put call ratio (PCR) fell 26 basis points to 0.76, which signifies put unwinding. “If Nifty trades below 18,350, the index may dip down to the 18,150 level. Such a scenario will present an intraday shorting opportunity. Traders can buy 18,300 puts or sell 18,600 calls, though I would avoid writing options at this point in time,” said Manish Shah, a technical analyst at Niftytriggers.com. India VIX shot up nearly 7 percent after days of trading in a range – a testament to the volatile moves during the day. The index is also known as the fear indicator as it measures the cautiousness among traders. (Image shows positioning in OTM strikes with today's change in solid bars - red for calls and green for puts)

Bank Nifty index also mirrored the trend in Nifty. Bank Nifty registered deep cuts and closed at 43,498.20. Bank Nifty futures’ premium over the underlying also vanished as it ended the day at 43,503.80. On the options front, activity was more pronounced in OTM strikes for calls and ITM strikes for puts. The 44,000 level remains the biggest resistance level for the index. “To resume the uptrend once again, the index will have to surpass the hurdle of 44,000 on a closing basis. The index remains in a sell-on-rise mode and if the follow-up selling continues it can drag the index toward the 43,000-42,800 zone,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. (Red bars represent call OI and green put OI)

As per the available data, Piramal Enterprises was among the most active stocks on the radar of traders with a long build-up happening in the scrip. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. (Red bars for call OI and green for put OI)

Godrej Consumer, Federal Bank, GAIL, Britannia, Coromandel Universal, Hero Moto and TVS Motor, too, saw long build-up coupled with high open interest. (Percentage is the day's change in futures prices)

The heavy short building was seen in IRCTC in which the government is selling more of its stake. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. (Red bars represent call OI and green put OI. Solid colours reflect the day's change)

Among others, a short build-up was seen in Ambuja Cements, Vodafone Idea, Metropolis Healthcare, PVR, India Cements, Tech Mahindra and Hindustan Copper. (Percentage is the day's change in futures prices)

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Mahanagar Gas, HPCL and REC saw short covering. Short covering happens when open interest falls, but the stock price rises. This is a moderately bullish sign, and also indicates that the stock may have hit a bottom. Shah said Indiabulls and gas companies provide good trading opportunities for tomorrow. (Red bars represent call OI and green put OI. Solid colours reflect the day's change)