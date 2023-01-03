F&O Manual: Nifty fails to show any direction; financial stocks see action

The Nifty managed to close in the green on January 3 for the second straight day. The index rose 35.10 points or 0.19 percent to 18,232.55. The near month Nifty futures closed at 18,315. Nifty started the day on a flat note and there was no follow-up buying throughout the day and prices continued to consolidate below 18,250 levels. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI).)

On the options front, 18000 remains the biggest support for the index. During the day, out-of-the-money (OTM) strikes saw greater activity for both puts and calls on the month-end expiry contracts. Heavy put writing was seen at the 18200 level. “The positions of the important moving averages and the momentum indicator RSI are suggesting positive trades in the near term. However, the current chart setup doesn't indicate any directional move,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. (Bars reflect the change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

Bank Nifty also closed with gains of half a percent at 43,425.25. The bulls continued buying from the lower levels and the index is near a breakout level of 43,600. The 43500 and 44000 levels saw most activity as most puts and calls were written at these strikes, respectively. (Bars reflect the change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

HDFC Life Insurance saw a massive long buildup. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. Other BFSI stocks such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, and Max Financial Services saw a long build-up. (Bars reflect the change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

Indiabulls Finance continued to see OI accumulation and was very close to the ban limit for another month. It saw a massive short buildup. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. (Bars reflect the change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)