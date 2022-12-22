F&O manual: Market continues to be weak; buy puts on pullback, say analysts

Shubham Raj has five years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on PMS-AIF industry, telecom and new-age companies. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on stock markets and led IPO reportage.

READ MORE

Weak setup in the market continued for another day on December 22 as the NSE Nifty extended losses to the second day on a trot. The index closed at 18,127.35, down 0.39 percent or 71.75 points. According to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, the short-term trend of Nifty remains weak. There is no sign of any bottom reversal forming around the supports so far while immediate resistance is placed at 18,240 level, he said. (Charts shows movement in Futures. Blue bars represent volume and golden bars open interest.)On the option front, call and put writing was seen in out of the money (OTM) strikes. 18,200 is the most immediate hurdle for the index while 18,000 is the support, according to open interest data. “If we see a pullback rally to 18,250, one should buy 18,200 puts,” said Rajesh Palviya, Head- Technical Research, Axis Securities. He also reiterated that the overall setup remains weak, a continuation of last day and he is bearish. (Image shows positioning in OTM strikes with today's change in solid bars - red for calls and green for puts)Bank Nifty index also plunged thanks to selling in most constituent stocks. The index closed at 42,408.80. Bank Nifty futures’ ended the day at 42,412.05 - slight premium to the underlying. On the options front, both put and call writing was seen. “The index has breached the support of 42,500 and remains in a sell-on-rise mode as long as it stays below the level of 43,000 where the highest open interest is built up on the call side. The index next supports stands at 42000 and failure below this will drag it towards the 41,500-41,400 zone,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. (Red bars represent call OI and green put OI. Solid colours depict today’s changes)REC, which was included by Chris Wood in his India long only portfolio, was among the most active stocks on the radar of traders with a long build-up happening in the scrip. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. (Red bars represent call OI and green put OI. Solid bars reflect today’s change; bars below the x-axis show unwinding)Lupin, Jubilant Food, Alkem Labs, Abbott India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and Shree Cement were others that saw long build-up coupled with high open interest. (Percentage is the day's change in futures prices)Heavy short building was seen in Bandhan Bank. Futures contracts also saw a big drop in prices. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. (Red bars represent call OI and green put OI. Solid bars reflect today’s change; bars below the x-axis shows unwinding)Among others, short build-up was seen in IDFC First Bank, Gujarat Gas, UPL, India Cements, Manappuram , SAIL and Rain Industries. (Percentage is the day's change in futures prices)Mphasis, Crompton Greaves, Indus Tower, SBI Life Insurance, GNFC and Intellect Design were names that saw short covering. Short covering happens when open interest falls, but the stock price rises. This is a moderately bullish sign, and also indicates that the stock may have hit a bottom. (Red bars represent call OI and green put OI. Solid bars reflect today’s change; bars below the x-axis shows unwinding)Long unwinding, a scenario where open interest and stock prices fall in tandem, was seen in Granules India, Ipca Labs, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, ABB India and Bajaj Auto among others. It signals that the stock may have hit a top and is a sign of a weakening rally. (Red bars represent call OI and green put OI. Solid bars reflect today’s change; bars below the x-axis shows unwinding)Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.