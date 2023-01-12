F&O Manual: Slight bullishness seeps in; buy 17,900 call tomorrow

1/6 The market continued to trade in a range with negative bias for another day. The Nifty closed in the red for the sixth time in the last seven sessions. On January 12, the index closed down 37.50 points or 0.21 percent at 17,858.20. It displayed a smart recovery from lows that has encouraged traders. Some analysts see it as a sign of a slight pullback in the next session. Earnings beat by Infosys and HCLTech may also give some impetus to the index. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI).)

2/6 On the option front, for the January 19 contract, 17,900 saw the heaviest activity with maximum put and call being written at this strike. “The Nifty took support near 17,775 for the fourth time. So we are positive. One can buy 17,900 calls tomorrow with a stop loss at 17,750 in spot,” said Nandish Shah, derivatives analyst at HDFC Securities. (Bars reflect the change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

3/6 The Bank Nifty index also closed with a cut of about 0.4 percent at 42,082.25. Call writing was seen at 42,000 levels. Put writers also flocked to the level. “The Bank Nifty index witnessed a volatile trading session on the weekly expiry day, and this trend is likely to continue in the near term. The bulls, in order to gain control, must surpass the immediate hurdle of 42500, where fresh call writing is visible. The bears are riding the upper hand, and if the index breaks 41,500, the down move will accelerate," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. (Bars reflect the change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

4/6 Navin Fluorine, which broke out of major resistance level, saw a massive long buildup. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. PVR, Chola Finance, Cummins India and MCX were others that saw log buildup. (Bars reflect the change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

5/6 Ahead of two key IT companies reporting their Q3 numbers, Coforge saw a massive short buildup as open interest in the counter surged 18 percent. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. (Bars reflect the change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)