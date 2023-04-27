F&O Manual: Nifty bulls cheer as outlook turns rosy; analysts suggest buying calls

1/5

Markets turned extremely bullish on the F&O expiry day as investors and traders went big on local stocks irrespective of the current global macroeconomic challenges. The Nifty rose 0.57 percent or 101.45 points to 17,915.05. The index has also formed a bullish candle on daily charts which is grossly positive, said analysts. (Blue bars show volume and golden bars open interest (OI)).

On the next month’s expiry, most positions were built around 17,900 strike. Nandish Shah, Senior Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities, said the market outlook is positive and we can see Nifty crossing the 18,000 level and beyond. “Premiums are also very low. Traders should buy calls. Even if there is a loss, it will be much lower [compared to when premiums are higher]. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

The Bank Nifty continued to move higher during the day ahead of key earnings of constituent stocks. “On the daily chart, the index has remained above the consolidation breakout point. Besides, the index has remained above the critical moving average. On the higher end, Bank Nifty might move towards 43300/43500 over the near term. On the lower end, support is placed at 42750,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.)

Cipla saw a long buildup with open interest rising 56 percent. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. L&T Tech Services, Glenmark Pharma and City Union Bank were others that saw heavy long buildup. (Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

