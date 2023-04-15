Equity market rally continues in third week on favourable data, FII support

1/9

The Indian equity market extended the gaining momentum in the third consecutive week ended April 13 led by persistent FII buying, positive quarterly business updates and better macro data, indicating RBI to continue to pause rates going ahead.

In this week, BSE Sensex rose 598.03 points or 0.99 percent to close at 60,431, while Nifty50 rose 228.85 points or 1.3 percent to close at 17,828.

BSE Mid-cap Index gained 1.5 percent supported by AU Small Finance Bank, Godrej Properties, IDBI Bank, Max Healthcare Institute, Vedant Fashions and Nippon Life India Asset Management. However, losers were Rajesh Exports, ABB India, Petronet LNG, Persistent Systems and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals.

The BSE Small-cap index rose 1.5 percent with Vinyl Chemicals (India), Mangalam Organics, Xelpmoc Design, Aarti Surfactants, The Bombay Dyeing Co., Kopran, Neogen Chemicals, DB Realty, Tanfac Industries, Future Consumer, Vikas WSP, Black Box, Balaji Amines, Kingfa Science & Technology, Data Patterns (India) and Seamec adding 15-42 percent.

The BSE Large-cap Index added 1.3 percent led by Adani Green Energy, Divis Laboratories, Tata Motors DVR, Eicher Motors, DLF, Adani Transmission and Tata Motors.

Among BSE Sensex, Kotak Mahindra Bank added the most in terms of marketcap followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors. On the other hand, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever lost the most of their marketcap.

Among sectors, Nifty Realty index rose 5.25 percent, Auto index up 3.6 percent, Metal up 3.2 percent and Bank index added 2.6 percent. On the other hand, Nifty Information Technology index down 1.5 percent and Media index down 0.6 percent.

The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended the buying in the third consecutive week as they bought equities worth Rs 3355.16 crore during this week, however domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued the profit booking in the second week, as they sold equities worth Rs 411.42 crore. In this month till now, FIIs bought equities worth Rs 4,959.72 crore and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 2,683.95 crore.

In this week, the rupee ended flat at 81.85 to a dollar on April 13 against April 6 closing of 81.89.

Rakesh Patil